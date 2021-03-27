After the abrupt cancellation of the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, the next year’s campaign was thrust into new light, with every shot, every tipoff and every dribble taking on more meaning and perspective.
It seems fitting, then, that such a memorable season saw such memorable performances, including a stellar senior season from a scoring maestro in Putnam County and a back-to-back run to regionals from Antwerp.
Ottoville senior Josh Thorbahn finished just clear of Antwerp junior standout Jagger Landers to earn the 2020-21 Crescent-News Boys Basketball Player of the Year while Archer mentor Doug Billman took home the C-N Coach of the Year award for the second straight season.
For Thorbahn, the 2020-21 season ended a bit prematurely, but to a worthy opponent with a district championship loss to eventual D-IV state runner-up Columbus Grove. The 6-5 senior wing made a plenty big mark, however, as the Big Green powerhouse set multiple school records during the year including an eight-trey game against Minster.
The biggest night, however, came against Toledo Rogers in a 100-31 destruction at the Ottawa-Glandorf Winter Classic as Thorbahn set the school’s new single-game scoring record with 45 points and passed Josh Vorst as the school’s all-time leading scorer in the process.
For head coach Keith Utendorf, Thorbahn’s theatrics are just par for the course.
“I’ve never met or coached a player that’s worked harder than he has,” lauded the Ottoville mentor. “As a group and as a team, Josh has gone through plenty of adversity the last couple years whether it’s gimmick defenses, the other team’s best defender and some injuries on top of it.
“Through all that, he cared more about our team’s success than his own and he was able to have games where he didn’t have 25 points or whatever but distributed the ball offensively. He’s worked his butt off to get where he’s at.”
Thorbahn averaged 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds , 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and hitting 65-of-153 shots from long range (42.5 percent). The future University of Findlay Oiler earned 10 first-place votes from area coaches, finishing with 136 points, just 13 ahead of runner-up Jagger Landers, who garnered nine first-place nods and 123 points. Columbus Grove star Blake Reynolds had six and 101, respectively, to finish third.
Billman, the first boys basketball coach to repeat as the C-N’s top pick since Jaymes Zachrich in 2015-17, saw Thorbahn and the Big Green up close and personal in a bruising 40-38 thriller in Antwerp on Dec. 8 that went the way of the Archers.
“There was so much talent in this area player-wise, it was just loaded,” said Billman. “It was so fun to watch, top-level players all over the place. That voting total speaks a lot of volumes.”
“We played a lot of those guys and this area had such special talent this year,” added Utendorf. “This little area of Ohio and the counties surrounding us, it’s a credit to all these coaches to recognize what Josh put in. Jagger and Blake are such special players too, I don’t know how you differentiate.”
For Billman, a magical 2019-20 season saw the Archers finish unbeaten in the regular season and reach the regional tournament before falling to fellow unbeaten Columbus Grove.
Antwerp nearly did the exact same thing a year later, even without graduated Jayvin Landers, coming a point away from an unbeaten regular season thanks to a 46-45 loss at the buzzer to rival Wayne Trace on Jan. 15.
However, the Archers recorded their second straight outright Green Meadows Conference title, navigated a tough schedule with games against talented squads like Lima Perry, Lincolnview and Ottoville while knocking off eventual D-IV state champion Botkins in double-overtime on Jan. 26, 67-63.
Billman’s bunch evaded a pair of tests in the sectional tournament (63-54 win over Stryker) and district finals (23-20 buzzer-beating win over Toledo Christian) before coming up just short in an overtime heartbreaker to New Bremen in the D-IV regionals to finish 23-2.
“I’m just extremely humbled,” said Billman, now 75-34 at his alma mater since taking over in 2016 and 48-3 in the last two campaigns. “I truly believe there’s so much great coaching in this part of the state. To be able to be recognized by them is tremendous and it’s a great reason why this award is so rewarding.
“You talk about trying to stay on top, it’s hard to do. I don’t think we flew under the radar too much last year but you end up on a lot more radars after you have one season and being able to back it up with a good year the next year is a great accomplishment for our kids, our coaches and our school system.”
Billman’s squad was led by Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year and first-team all-district standout Jagger Landers (Jr., 17.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 58.6 percent field goal) and talented guards Austin Lichty (Sr., 9.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 30 3-pointers), Luke Krouse (Jr., 7.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.0 apg, 24 3-pointers) and Landon Brewer (Fr., 7.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 40 3-pointers).
“We had a lot of our baseball kids get their seasons ripped away from them so just to compete for an entire season and compete for championships was special,” said Billman. “It was special for our guys and especially special for our seniors.”
Billman garnered 12 first-place votes and tallied 137 total points. Columbus Grove mentor Chris Sautter earned six first-place votes and 90 points while Utendorf was third with four and 58, respectively.
