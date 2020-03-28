In a year unlike any other on the boys basketball hardwood this season in Ohio, it seems only fitting that area coaches’ ballots reflected the historic nature of the campaign as a pair of record-breaking seasons were honored in the Crescent-News‘ boys basketball awards.
Evergreen senior and four-year starter Mason Loeffler brought home the C-N Player of the Year award following the Vikings’ 25-1 season that saw the squad finish just one victory short of the school’s first-ever state hoops tournament before the coronavirus outbreak caused their postseason to be postponed and eventually cancelled.
Meanwhile, Antwerp coach Doug Billman earned C-N Coach of the Year honors as he brought his alma mater to new heights. Billman guided the Archers to an unbeaten regular season, the program’s first outright GMC title in 11 years and the first trip to regionals since 1991 before the Blue and White fell to No. 1 Columbus Grove in a 55-50 heartbreaker in the D-IV regional semifinals.
An abrupt end to the season did not take the shine off the stellar outputs in the 2019-2020 campaigns, according to both sides of the award slate.
“First off, I feel completely blessed and honored for the award,” said Billman, who built the Archers into a powerhouse in his fourth year at Antwerp following nine seasons coaching the Bryan boys hoops team. “I’m so happy for the guys and what they were able to do. The way they performed at such a high level was so wonderful to watch and be a part of.
“There’s so many great coaches in our area and to be picked by them for this honor, I’m truly blessed. It’s a culmination of our success and what these guys did.”
For Loeffler, the award caps off a four-year run of excellence for the 6-4 senior wing. Loeffler was named Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year this season after averaging 19.3 points per game but what turned heads for the Viking vet was his performance in the postseason.
Loeffler scorched the nets for 21 points in a sectional final victory over Otsego and picked up some help from his teammates, netting just five points in a win over Cardinal Stritch in the district semifinals.
From there, the senior shined, scoring 22 points as the Vikings earned a cathartic district championship against league rival Archbold and the program’s first regional berth since 2007.
On the biggest stage in a decade and a half, Loeffler went supernova, hitting 10 free throws and putting in bucket after clutch bucket to net 29 points in a 64-54 win over Johnstown-Monroe for the program’s first-ever regional tournament victory.
Though a matchup against No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf never ultimately came to pass, longtime head coach Jerry Keifer was impressed by what he saw.
“He really had a great year,” said Keifer of Loeffler, who will compete for Division II Urbana University next season. “He’s a kid that can score from all three areas. He can shoot the three, pull up in the midrange and boy can he score inside.
I think the biggest improvement Mason made was not getting frustrated when defenders came up to face guard him. He might have had more assists in his senior year than in the last couple years combined. This year he’s really moved the ball well and become more of the creator.”
The voting saw unbeaten Columbus Grove in the spotlight as junior star Blake Reynolds was second in Player of the Year voting and CG coach Chris Sautter was third in the coaching voting behind Keifer. Antwerp sophomore Jagger Landers was third in the Player of the Year voting.
Though both seasons were historic for both teams, the sting for Evergreen of not having a chance to continue on was a tough pill to swallow.
“I think every coach and kid dreams of the state tournament,” admitted Keifer, who noted that Loeffler was 10 points shy of tying the all-time Evergreen scoring record held by Brooks Miller (1,552 points). “To be this close and then have something like this happen, I just feel bad for the kids because they’re that close and we’ll never know.”
Keifer did have some positives to reflect on, however.
“It’s all on Mason, Nate (Brighton) and our five seniors,” noted the Evergreen mentor. “They’d never beaten Archbold and Wauseon in anything and then to beat them in back-to-back fridays in the league, that was something huge for them.”
For Billman, the regional semifinal at BGSU’s Stroh Center marked the last game with full attendance before the attendance restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak were put in place and the games ultimately postponed.
“There was just an excitement throughout our entire community and school,” said Billman. “When the brackets first came out and we saw the opportunity of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 down the line, for it to come true was really special. For us to be able to play in front of that great crowd at BGSU and that kinda be the ending with some of the things that have been going on, we’re just very fortunate.
“We talked so much to our guys about embracing opportunities and living in the moment. These memories are always going to be a part of us, it was such an incredible run by our guys. It didn’t end quite the way we wanted to but all these memories will certainly outweigh the bad ones.”
