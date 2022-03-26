ANTWERP — After putting together the school’s greatest season in boys basketball history, Antwerp senior Jagger Landers and head coach Doug Billman rounded out a stellar state-bound campaign with the 2022 Crescent-News Player and Coach of the Year awards in boys hoops.
Landers, a Findlay commit that has won the Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year award three times, finished as runner-up to Ottoville’s Josh Thorbahn in last year’s voting but won in a landslide with 200 points and 19 of 22 first-place votes. Ironically, Landers and Thorbahn will be teammates at Findlay next season.
Meanwhile, Antwerp coach Doug Billman nabbed 10 first-place votes to win his third consecutive C-N Coach of the Year Award after guiding the Archers to a program-record 26 wins in 28 games this season and the school’s first-ever regional championship in boys basketball in its third straight trip to regionals.
“It’s always a special honor when you have guys that understand what’s going on when you’re navigating a basketball season,” said the Antwerp mentor and graduate, now 111-36 in his six seasons coaching his alma mater. “To have that recognized is a special honor and it’s a true honor being recognized by your peers for something that encompasses so much hard work and time.”
Landers finished ahead of second-place Colin White of Ottawa-Glandorf in the voting as the Titan star sophomore had 91 points and three first-place votes, well clear of third-place finisher Brooks Laukhuf of Wayne Trace.
For Landers, the target has always been on his back as an area standout and scoring leader on a very talented team in the six-county area. As a three-year starter, Landers has seen a rise in every major statistical category, leading to an outstanding senior campaign.
The 6-7 forward led the team in points (19.6), rebounds (9.0) and blocks (1.4) per game while also pacing the team in field goal makes percentage (57.1 percent, 204-of-357), 3-point makes and percentage (47.6 percent, 49-of-103) and free throw makes and percentage (79.2 percent, 84-of-106). Not to be outdone, Landers’ 1.7 steals per game are second on the team and his 2.3 assists are third.
Following heartbreaking regional defeats in each of the last two seasons, Landers knew a step up in his game was not only a goal but a necessity for the team.
“My main focus coming into this season was my mindset going into every game,” said the Archer senior, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer with six games left in the regular season, finishing with 1,424 career points. “I had to be more consistent and have the mindset to dominate every play. Being a senior leader and a top player in the area, I knew I had to have a determined mindset all season.”
On multiple occasions, Landers took control for the Archers in their biggest moments. The future Oiler tallied 35 points and 15 rebounds in a key GMC win over Ayersville while hitting 14-of-17 free throws and scoring 18 of his 30 points in the second half as the Archers rallied from 11 points down to defeat Dayton Dunbar.
When the stakes got higher, so did Landers’ game as the senior averaged 18.7 points and 10 rebounds per game in the postseason alone, hitting 13 3-pointers in six tournament games. After hitting six treys in a sectional opener against Montpelier where he finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, Landers proved he could contribute to winning basketball without scoring. A dominant regional semifinal win over Marion Local saw the Antwerp vet net just five points but record 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Landers out-rebounded the entire Tiffin Calvert team with 22 points and 17 caroms in the regional finals before bowing out with nearly another double-double with 11 points and nine boards in a 44-41 D-IV state semifinal loss to New Madison Tri-Village.
“This award means a lot, it tells me all of my hard work is starting to pay off,” said Landers. “It tells me the respect other coaches have for me as a player and a person.”
“It’s just so impressive to see him grow,” said Billman of his standout senior. “He continues to work and get better in all aspects on the floor, but off the floor too with his knowledge of the game. Whether it’s things like assists or offensive rebounds, that’s just understanding the game. It just shows his work ethic and what he continues to strive for, he’s just never satisfied.”
For Billman, the memories of regional trips in 1989 and 1991 for Antwerp as a child were plenty of motivation to get the job done this season but putting together a historic season for the school is something that will stick with him for life.
“The biggest thing I still have playing in my mind is seeing the joy these young men brought to our community,” said the Antwerp mentor, who has led the program to a 74-5 record in the last three seasons. “From the sectional championship to the district championship and then that final buzzer in Bowling Green where we finally accomplished something that’s never happened, to see that joy in the crowd means so much.”
The award voting for coach of the year was closer than the player voting as Billman’s 10 first-place votes put him ahead of second-place finisher Tyson McGlaughlin of Ottawa-Glandorf, who guided the Titans to a top-two state ranking and a D-III state runner-up finish after falling 48-45 to Cincinnati Taft in the state finals. Wayne Trace coach Jim Linder was third, 10 points back of McGlaughlin, after being the only regular-season team to beat Antwerp en route to a GMC championship.
