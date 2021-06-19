ARCHBOLD — In a year perhaps even they didn’t expect, the Archbold Bluestreaks tapped into some magic on the diamond and reached the state tournament for just the second time in school history.
Following a 23-12 campaign and a berth in the state finals, the Streaks will tally a couple more awards on the 2021 mantle as junior shortstop/pitcher DJ Newman and head coach Dick Selgo have earned The Crescent-News Baseball Player and Coach of the Year Awards, respectively.
For Selgo, the honor marks the second time he has earned the award after finishing atop the voting in 2017 while Newman’s accolade marks the second straight completed season with an Archbold player earning the award following current Bowling Green pitcher Rigo Ramos winning in 2019 and the cancellation of the 2020 season. Newman joins Ramos and Mark Miller (1977) as the only Bluestreak players to win the award.
“This season was really a pleasant surprise,” said Selgo. “To see this young team develop and grow as the season went along, it was a joy to watch. I’m really proud of t]]hese guys.
“It’s a very nice honor but we all know to get an award like this, you have to have a good team that plays well. This goes to our players, our coaching staff and the program at Archbold. I respect the coaching in northwest Ohio, there’s some tremendous coaching that makes northwest Ohio baseball so strong.”
The awards are voted on by the head coaches of the teams in the six-county area with 10 points for first-place nominees, five for second place and one for third.
Newman nabbed 13 first-place votes en route to 146 total points, clear of second-place Blake Altaffer of Montpelier, who finished with 75. Paulding senior pitcher/catcher Hunter Kauser was third with 50. Both Kauser and Altaffer will compete for Division III Ohio Northern next spring.
In the coaching voting, Selgo nabbed eight first-place nods to top Montpelier head-man Toby Hutchison by an 93-72 margin for the top coaching award. Tinora mentor Brent Renollet and Paulding skipper Ben Barton each earned 42 points to tie for third.
Newman’s honor follows outstanding seasons on the gridiron as Archbold’s quarterback and a starting role in a trip to the regional tournament in boys hoops. The junior standout led the team with a .509 average and 57 hits, racking up 21 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs while also serving as the Streak’s ace on the mound with a 7-4 record, 96 strikeouts and a 1.96 ERA in 68 innings of work.
“It’s a special thing to be able to get this award,” said Newman. “I just try to help my team any way I can. If I’m pitching, I want to try and limit the runs given up and if I’m not pitching, I’m trying to finish with zero errors in the field and come up with big hits when I come up to bat.”
Newman came up with some of his best work in the postseason, earning a 2-1 record and a save in four appearances with 33 strikeouts and just eight walks in 28.1 innings of postseason work. The junior was also deadly at the plate, slugging three doubles and a home run along the way while also connecting on an RBI single that was the difference in a 1-0 D-III state semifinal win over Canton Central Catholic.
Newman struck out 10 in eight innings against Milan Edison before hitting the pitch limit in the Streaks’ eventual 3-2 11-inning regional semifinal victory and still struck out eight in a tough 4-1 state final loss to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.
“DJ had just a tremendous year, as a pitcher, a hitter and a shortstop,” lauded Selgo. “He was the catalyst for a lot of the big games we had. What he did at the plate witha batting average over .500 against some very good pitching … (and) he went up against a lot of the top pitchers in the area and then on the tournament trail.
“Being a three-sport athlete, he puts in a lot of time in all three sports. That helps him with his competitiveness and his presence of mind, he’s been in tough situations in all three sports and sometimes that’s something that gets lost with kids that specialize in one sport.”
For Selgo and the Bluestreaks, the road was far from easy to navigate. With just two seniors and very little experience back following the canceled 2020 season, the Streaks’ tough schedule saw a 6-0 start followed by a 1-4 skid, a 7-0 run, a 1-6 skid and two wins in three games before the postseason.
“The start of the year was a little rough, losing all those games in a row wasn’t fun,” admitted Newman. “But when we turned some things around, a lot of people gained a lot of confidence going into the tournament and it showed and we made it all the way to the state finals.”
Archbold’s 11 regular-season losses came to teams with an average record of 19-8, including state powers like Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne and Ottawa Hills and regional semifinalist Toledo Central Catholic.
“We continued to stress to the guys that we were playing an extremely tough schedule and there’d be bumps in the road,” said Selgo. “There certainly were but we played that schedule to prepare for the tournament.
“I do feel that getting out of the regional and getting to state this year was for all those guys the last five years,” added the Archbold coach. “We had some tremendous seasons, winning NWOAL titles and five district titles and had some really talented players and teams but things just didn’t seem to click right. You have to have some breaks and things have to go your way and they did this year.”
