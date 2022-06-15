A pair of baseball staples stood out on the diamond in the 2022 season and were rewarded for their efforts by their peers as area coaches voted Archbold senior DJ Newman and Defiance head coach Tom Held as Crescent-News baseball Player and Coach of the Year this season.
For Newman, the honor is the second straight received by the Bluestreak basher and marks the third straight season an Archbold player has brought home the award after Rigo Ramos won in 2019.
For Held, the win marks the 14th time in the Defiance mentor’s decorated career that a plaque has been awarded with 11 times coming as Defiance and three in his tenure at Bryan in the 1990s.
“It’s for sure a big honor because it’s not just one person picking it, it’s all the coaches in the area,” said Newman, who will take his talents north to Bowling Green State University next season to join Ramos on the Falcon roster. “It’s not like we have a bunch of no-name coaches around either, there’s some big names and some coaches that have been here a long time and know what they’re talking about.”
Newman finished with a whopping 176 points in the voting, with 10 points for a first-place vote, five points for second and one point for third. The senior Streak garnered 15 first-place votes with Antwerp senior lefty and future BGSU teammate Luke Krouse finishing second with six first-place votes and Tinora senior Cole Commisso earning the other two votes and finishing third.
What earned Newman top honors? Just a ho-hum campaign with a .493 batting average, eight doubles, four home runs, 37 RBIs and 29 runs scored from the plate while mowing down 104 batters via strikeout in 50.1 innings pitched with a 7-2 record and a 0.70 ERA.
"With DJ on the mound, we always knew we had a chance no matter how good the opponent was," said Archbold skipper Dick Selgo, last year's C-N Coach of the Year. "He kept us in the game in every outing of his career ... his strikeouts were off the charts, 104 strikeouts in 50 innings, that's domination. The biggest problem was that our fielders got bored while he was pitching, which is a good problem to have."
With a plenty-large target on his and his team’s back following a storybook run to the 2021 Division III state championship game, pressure was there for Newman as the ace and top batter on the Archbold roster heading into 2022.
Though the Bluestreaks lost just two seniors from 2021, their roles were key as starting catcher Caleb Hogrefe and integral second baseman and pitcher Brandon Taylor had to be replaced. The Bluestreaks scuffled early with five losses in their first eight games, albeit against tough competition (Eastside (Ind.), Napoleon, Evergreen, Wauseon, Perrysburg) but righted the ship starting in mid-April with a run of 10 straight victories, including a 5-2 win at No. 1 Defiance.
That run hit 12 wins in 14 games by the end of the regular season and with wins over Northwood and Evergreen to reach districts, Archbold seemed primed for another long tourney run.
Then the quirks of baseball happened as Newman allowed just two hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks in a D-III district semifinal against Tinora but the Bluestreaks fell 1-0 to snap their five-year district title reign.
“It didn’t end or start how we wanted but we had some key wins in there and a lot of great times,” said Newman of his senior campaign, which saw both of his losses come by 1-0 margins. “It was a season I’ll never forget and those guys are a big reason why.”
"Bowling Green is very fortunate to be adding him to their program, they're very smart in considering him as a two-way player," lauded Selgo. "He's a talented enough athlete that he can handle both, even at the Division I college level."
Newman is the third Bluestreak to win C-N Player of the Year honors, joining Ramos and 1977 winner Mark Miller. Newman’s run of success, which included all-Ohio recognition in football, basketball and baseball as a senior, is also made notable by the Bluestreak senior becoming the first repeat baseball winner since Defiance’s Shay Smiddy in 2015-16 and becoming the first C-N Player of the Year in multiple sports in the same school year since Fairview star Ryan Radcliff in football and baseball in 2007-08.
"One of the best attributes about DJ is his demeanor, he never gets too high or too low," added Selgo. "What a pleasure he was to coach. Sometimes athletes with his kind of ability are hard to coach or think they're too good for the rest of the team, but that was definitely not the case with DJ. He's a quality young man that's very humble and his teammates love being associated with him."
The coaching accolade for Tom Held joins an OHSBCA Division II Coach of the Year state honor in 2022 for the longtime Defiance skipper. Held helped guide the Bulldogs back to the outright Western Buckeye League title for the first time since the 2016 state championship season while the Blue and White also reached the regional tournament for the first time since that title campaign.
The Bulldogs won their first 16 games and dropped just two regular season games to Tallmadge and Archbold, outscoring opponents by a 212-46 margin.
After dispatching Rossford for a sectional title, league foe Ottawa-Glandorf and rival Napoleon in districts and setting up for a tough D-II regional at Carter Park in Bowling Green, Held’s Bulldogs very nearly made it to a regional final appearance but were held off the scoreboard. Tiffin Columbian lefty Carson Mellott, a Findlay commit, held the Bulldogs scoreless in a 1-0 nailbiter that ended the Bulldogs season at 28-3, marking the fourth-most wins in a single season in school history.
Held won a relatively narrow vote for Coach of the Year, garnering six first-place votes and 96 points from his colleagues. Wayne Trace coach Ryne Jerome was second in the voting with six first-place nods and 84 points after the Raiders won a share of the program’s first Green Meadows Conference baseball title since 1987 and reached the D-IV district finals before falling to rival Antwerp. Tinora coach Brent Renollet was third with 49 points and two top nods while Bryan skipper Corey Walker had 44 points and four first-place votes.
“Any time you’re voted by your peers, it’s meaningful,” said Held, who won the C-N honor for the first time since 2016. “But more importantly, any time a coach gets an award, it’s a team award with a lot of great people involved. Credit goes to our seniors, man, they really turned it around for us the last four years. Whether it’s those guys, the underclassmen, our great assistant coaches and this community, it was really a team effort.”
With a sky-high standard set and expectations always high, the 2022 Bulldogs reached that bar and cleared it in some senses with the program’s first outright title since 2016 after the Bulldogs won outright 9-0 league title campaigns every year from 2007-2013.
A stingy defense that committed just 23 errors in 31 games and allowed under two runs per contest lifted the ‘Dogs to a perfect 10-0 record in road games, a 15-2 mark on home turf and a balanced roster with five players hitting .300 or better and five pitchers with at least three wins in seven appearances on the year.
All-Ohio nods were dished out to seniors Jayden Jerger and Jacob Howard, along with Held and junior David Jimenez.
“Without a doubt, this group of seniors did lead the way,” lauded Held. “We’ve had some good teams in the past but this team brought a passion to the game and a joy to the game. When these seniors came in as freshmen, they had some expectations and had some work ahead of them but a lot of their goals were accomplished this year and it was just a group that loves the game of baseball.”
Held’s 14 Coach of the Year awards are the most all-time since the award began in 1984 with former DHS and Patrick Henry skipper Greg Inselmann winning six and Selgo, Joe Grieser (Stryker), Jim Leininger (Ayersville) and Dan Kern (Miller City) with two each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.