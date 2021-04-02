The awards continue to roll in for the Napoleon girls basketball team as the duo of senior player Taylor Strock and coach Corey Kreinbrink swept the awards as the Crescent-News player and coach of the year.
It concludes a season where their Napoleon girls basketball team went 26-1 at won the Division II state title for the first time in school history.
It also put an end to the saga that was 2020. A year ago, the Lady Cats had a chance at a title, but the worldwide pandemic put an end to not only basketball – but stopped everything.
Flash forward a year, and Strock was thankful to get the opportunity for a title in 2021.
“One of my most favorite things from the tournament that I’ll never forget is being able to shoot around on the floor (in Dayton) before our warmups started,” said the Napoleon senior. “Time just stood still at that moment before the game. I was just thinking how thankful I was that we were able to play this year and thinking about how we didn’t get to do it last year. Ultimately, I had so much joy in my heart from shooting on that floor.”
Since that final game, the Cedarville University-bound hoopster has done nothing but rake in awards. She was named as the Northwest District player of year and a first-team All-Ohio player. Not only did she make the first team, but was chosen as the Division II player of the year.
“I was most surprised with the All-Ohio Player of the year award,” said Strock. “It’s still just soaking in. I’m thinking back on my childhood and thinking about what my life would be like at this point and this is so much more that I ever thought I could do.”
Strock was one of the driving forces behind a stellar Napoleon girls basketball team this season. She led the team with 16.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game while shooting a stellar 88.4 percent from the free throw line (114-of-129), which topped the best free throw shooting team in the state.
All the numbers led to Strock running away with the C-N player of the year award, She scored 16 of 22 first place votes to outdistance Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler for the top spot.
“I just think it’s amazing they thought of me,” Strock said of winning. “There are some amazing players all over the area. I think it means a great deal of respect and that (the award) is unbelievable.”
For leading his team to the D-II title, Napoleon’s Corey Kreinbrink was named the C-N coach of the year for the second consecutive season.
“It’s an unbelievable honor” said Kreinbrink. “I can’t thank the area coaches enough.”
A year after going 27-0 when the season was stopped, Kreinbrink followed it by going 26-1 en route to the state title. Along the way were non-league games against a Division I state semifinalist (Toledo Notre Dame) and the Division III state champions (Berlin Hiland).
“Our schedules has prepared us for this,” Kreinbrink said of a key to the successful run the Ladycats have had. “We didn’t really need motivation. We were motivated by playing some of the best teams in the state.”
Kreinbrink was named the top coach in 12 of 22 ballots returned and beat out Bryan’s Todd Grosjean and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Troy Yant as the top coach.
