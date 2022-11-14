Ohio St Penn St Football

An Ohio State football helmet sits on the field during pre-game warm ups before an NCAA college football game between the Penn State and the Ohio State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

COLUMBUS – With the oddity of last week’s wind-blown victory at Northwestern fresh in his mind, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day described OSU’s 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday as “more like a normal game.”

