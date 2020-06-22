Players in the Defiance High School boys basketball program will still respond to any coaching commands with “Yes, coach Lehman.”
The face they’ll be looking at will be a different one, however, as 2008 DHS grad and varsity assistant Bryn Lehman was approved by the school’s Board of Education on Monday evening to take over as head boys hoops coach from his father Kirk.
The younger Lehman, who graduated from Defiance College and has spent the last five seasons as an assistant on the DHS staff, will succeed Kirk Lehman as boys hoops coach beginning next season following 17 seasons under the latter’s leadership.
“I was just ready for a new challenge,” said Bryn, who also coached junior high basketball from 2009-13 before leaving to teach and coach at Bryan for two years. “I’ve coached at basically every level to this point and you want to challenge yourself and test yourself and as coaching staffs change and people leave, you move forward. I want to push myself to lead a program and I’ve got great assistants to help me.”
Lehman, one of three internal applicants from the school to apply for the position, is an assistant technology coordinator at Defiance High School.
“What was a resounding positive for us was that he’s a product of the program, a product of the school district and he’s a part of the Defiance community,” said Defiance superintendent Bob Morton. “His presentation and interview with (Defiance athletic director Jerry) Buti and (DHS principal Jay) Jerger, they resoundingly recommended him for the position. He’s organized and run our youth programs over the last few years and has taken on more and more as he’s coached. He knows the expectations and the level of work necessary to succeed.
“I think he’s perfect for our program and exactly where we are and want to be.”
“From my way of thinking as an AD, we have a successful program that’s done well and a program that’s done almost everything right,” said Buti of the hire. “The way you treat kids, the way you work hard, the way you represent the school ... Bryn has lived that since he was a player and even before that. To my way of thinking, with how highly I think of Kirk Lehman, (Bryn) was groomed by the best.”
Bryn played for three years on the hardwood as a point guard for the Bulldogs while also playing golf and baseball in his DHS tenure. His senior season was a 15-6 campaign that marked just the second time since 1994 the Bulldogs had won that many games.
Starting as a volunteer on the 2015 state title team, Lehman worked his way up through the staff, serving as junior varsity head coach for two seasons before taking on a role as varsity assistant the last two years.
Kirk Lehman leads the school record books with 254 career wins at Defiance and 428 overall, including stops at Tinora and Rossford. The Bulldogs brought home four Western Buckeye League crowns, nine sectional titles, three district championships and a 2015 state championship in Division II.
Lehman admitted some obvious pressures coming with taking on the position, both from a first-time head coaching perspective and following the winningest coach in Bulldog history.
“It’s going to be difficult, there’s no way around it,” said Lehman. “There’s new challenges I’ve not had to deal with or make the call on before. I was able to learn from one of the best basketball coaches in this area and I was able to coach under Tom Held (two seasons as Defiance ACME baseball coach 2012-13). I’m really fortunate to have been able to learn under two of the best coaches you could learn from.”
The coaching staff on the varsity level will remain much the same, with titles changing. Former Ayersville and Hilltop head coach Jaymes Zachrich, a volunteer assistant on last year’s staff, will remain on the staff. JV coach Jacob Moore, a 2012 DHS grad, will move into a varsity assistant role while freshman coach Jaaci Carr will coach the JV Bulldogs.
“I’m going to have as knowledgeable a staff as you’ll find,” said Lehman. “I think above all else, I’m grateful for the opportunity, just being provided it by Mr. Buti, Mr. Morton and Mr. Jerger and even six years ago by (former Defiance superintendent Mike) Struble when I came back. I’m super appreciative about the opportunity.
“I’ve heard about Defiance basketball since the day I was born. My dad’s coached different places but Defiance has always been at the core of that. It’s sort of surreal but at the same time, I’m ecstatic.”
Lehman noted the obviously large shoes to fill with the departure of his father after nearly two decades leading the program but also pointed out it’s nothing new for the former Bulldog point guard and shortstop.
“I’ve sort of lived my entire life in the shadow off Kirk Lehman, so it’s not like it’s something I’m not used to,” said Lehman. “It’s going to be a challenge and people aren’t going to take it easy because this is Defiance basketball. Was I able to learn from one of the greatest to do it? For sure. I saw how things should be organized, how people should be treated, how situations should be handled. I have a leg up in that regard. But I’ve been around the game as a coach going on 10 years now, so it’s not like I was just sitting on the couch.”
The Bulldogs went 17-8 a season ago, reaching the district championship game before falling to No. 1 Lima Shawnee. However, seven seniors depart from the roster for the 2020-21 season, including a pair of 1,000-point scorers in Will Lammers and Tyrel Goings. With Jack Vander Horst, Caden Kline, Jacob Hutcheson, Colin Moats and Cam McDonald gone, that leaves just 16.2 percent of scoring, 10.7 percent of rebounding and 15.9 percent of assists coming back for next season.
6-5 forward CJ Zachrich (Sr., 4.2 ppg, 20 3-pointers) and point guard Bradyn Shaw, who averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 assists per game as backup point guard as a freshman, lead the returnees.
“The team we have coming back will be incredibly inexperienced so our personnel will dictate how we do things,” said Lehman of his philosophy going forward. “(My dad) built a respected program that opposing programs knew every night were going to come in and play hard for 32 minutes and that’s not going to change.
“I’ve got a lot of pride in being from Defiance,” added Lehman. “I didn’t necessarily grow up in the community because we were in Rossford at the time but there’s this sense and backing from the community that makes you feel great about being put in this situation. Things can absolutely be achieved here and can be done so regularly if kids are willing to work. Defiance kids have an edge to them that I love and I’m looking forward to building with them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.