Red Sox Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays’ pitcher Matt Wisler throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning on July 11 in St. Petersburg, Fla. After being released by Tampa in September, Wisler signed a minor-league contract with the Detroit Tigers on Monday with a non-roster invitation to spring training.

 AP Photo

Bryan native and major league relief pitcher Matt Wisler has found a team for the 2023 season as the former Golden Bear signed a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

