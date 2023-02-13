Tampa Bay Rays’ pitcher Matt Wisler throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning on July 11 in St. Petersburg, Fla. After being released by Tampa in September, Wisler signed a minor-league contract with the Detroit Tigers on Monday with a non-roster invitation to spring training.
Bryan native and major league relief pitcher Matt Wisler has found a team for the 2023 season as the former Golden Bear signed a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
First announced by Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press, Wisler’s contract with the Tigers will include a non-roster invitation to spring training camp with the major league club in Lakeland, Fla.
Wisler pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022, tallying a 3-3 record in 39 appearances and five starts with one save, a 2.25 ERA, 35 strikeouts and 14 walks in 44 innings in his second year with the team.
If Wisler makes the major league roster, it would mark the eighth team that the 30-year-old righthander has pitched for in a pro career spanning eight seasons.
The former Bryan standout suffered a neck strain in July that hampered his usage before being released by Tampa Bay in September. Wisler has a 25-36 career record in 234 career games and 66 starts with a 4.59 ERA, 436 strikeouts, 30 holds and four saves in 507.1 total innings of work.
