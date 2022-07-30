Red Sox Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays’ pitcher Matt Wisler throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning on July 11 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Wisler was placed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a neck strain.

 Scott Audette

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan High School product Matt Wisler was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday with a strained neck, becoming the 17th Ray on the IL currently this season.

