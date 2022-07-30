Tampa Bay Rays’ pitcher Matt Wisler throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning on July 11 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Wisler was placed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a neck strain.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan High School product Matt Wisler was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday with a strained neck, becoming the 17th Ray on the IL currently this season.
Wisler, 29, woke up with a stiff neck earlier this week, according to Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash, and the issue did not resolve with rest and treatment this week, prompting the trip to the IL.
The former Golden Bear standout has not pitched since July 16 for Tampa Bay, which entered Friday’s game with the Cleveland Guardians third in the American League East Division at 53-46.
Wisler is 3-3 in 38 appearances, including five starts, from the Rays’ bullpen this season with one save, seven holds, 34 strikeouts, 14 walks and a 2.36 ERA in 42 total innings pitched. The 38 appearances is the most of any season in Wisler’s eight-year MLB career with 64 games still left on the team’s schedule.
The other Major League Baseball player from the six-county area, Napoleon’s Art Warren, is still out after being placed on the injured list with a right flexor pronator strain on July 4. Warren, a right-handed reliever for the Cincinnati Reds, is 2-3 with three saves and four holds in his third professional season. The 29-year-old hurler has 30 strikeouts, 15 walks and a 6.91 ERA in 28.2 innings across 31 appearances.
