For Bryan's Matt Wisler, the past few weeks have been unlike any other in his professional baseball careers.
Thursday marked the starting point for the righthander's 2020 campaign as Wisler, who was signed by the Minnesota Twins in October 2019 following the season, was announced as one of the 30 members of the Opening Day roster ahead of the team's season opener tonight against the Chicago White Sox.
After two weeks following Opening Day, MLB rosters will be reduced from 30 to 28 and then to 26 after four weeks.
A three-player taxi squad is also established from the team's original 60-man roster in spring training. Those three players, which includes one catcher, are taken on road trips as an insurance policy if a player on the major league roster tests positive for coronavirus.
Wisler made six total appearances in this year's stop-and-start spring training from February to July, pitching six total innings and earning two holds with six strikeouts and two earned runs allowed.
"Obviously the work's paid off, but I'm just excited to be part of the team, especially a team the caliber of the Twins that's a contender," said Wisler of earning the Opening Day roster spot. "Hopefully I can go out there and pitch to my capabilities. It's certainly been an odd spring, I had a couple AB's and pitched in an intra-squad game and then that game against the Cubs. I think I pitched well in those innings but at this point, it's about executing when you have the opportunities."
Wisler pitched a scoreless inning in a Wednesday exhibition loss to the Chicago Cubs in his final audition for the roster ahead of Thursday's roster deadline.
As one of 15 pitchers selected for the 30-man roster, Wisler is part of a bullpen for the reigning American League Central Division champions that will be part of a much different landscape for baseball decision-making.
"It's almost like a start in September with the bullpen arms we have," said Wisler. "The starters will get their innings and their pitches up and we'll get some more work in. The biggest thing is that with 60 games, it's a sprint, not a marathon. Every game's going to count a little more."
New faces like Homer Bailey, Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda are part of a rotation for the Twins, who won 101 games last season before falling in the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees. Much of the team's lineup returns from the 2019 "Bomba Squad" that hit a MLB-record 307 homers a season ago, bringing optimism to Minneapolis this summer.
"We've got a chance to win any game with this offense," said Wisler. "We're not going to try and wear anybody out in these first two weeks (before the roster cuts)."
Following an up-and-down 2019 season that saw his ERA spike to above 5.00, Wisler has a simple perspective heading into the truncated season.
"It's just going at hitters," said Wisler of his mindset going forward. "Not backing off anyone. I felt pretty good with that mindset last year. With this format, I'll be lucky if I get 20 appearances so it comes down to bearing down and taking advantage of every appearance. I'll probably be throwing more breaking balls than fastballs so it'll be important to use my fastball effectively in different situations."
