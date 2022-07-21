LEXINGTON, Ky. — A career in basketball has taken Bryan native Matt Jones not just states and time zones away but across the globe in his lifetime.
For Jones, however, a recent opportunity brought him back close to home.
Jones, who owns the basketball training and consulting company Matt Jones Hoops LLC, added another line to his hardwood resume on Monday as the head coach of the Defeat Diabetes team in The Basketball Tournament, competing in the Xavier Regional in Cincinnati.
Though the team fell short against Sideline Cancer by a narrow 78-77 margin, the path for Jones to pacing the sideline in the Cintas Center matched his journey through professional basketball.
“I have an agent and mine represents players and coaches and one of the guys he used to represent, Jalen Nesbitt, was a player who was involved in putting it together and backing it financially,” explained Jones. “They had a person to coach but things fell through late in the process so I got put in touch with people with the team and two days later, I’m coaching the team. I didn’t have to do a ton of work, it just kinda fell into place.”
Former Denver Nugget Gary Forbes, one of three players with Type-1 diabetes to play in the NBA was a member of the first-year team, which has helped raise money and awareness for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund throughout the process.
For Jones, who lives and works out of Lexington, Ky., the quick drive to Cincinnati and proximity to home was a welcome perk.
“For me as an Ohio guy, born and raised, getting a chance to coach on Xavier’s floor and do it on ESPN3 was a pretty cool experience,” said Jones, a 2009 Bryan grad. “It meant a lot to me … Type-1 diabetes is something I didn’t know a ton about and I’ve learned so much in the last few weeks. The use of the TBT as a platform is so great and to play Sideline Cancer, who’s been part of the TBT from the beginning, makes it that much more special.”
With the sport of basketball in its offseason somewhat, Jones has continued his plans to coach and train in the game, serving as lead camp instructor for the 270Hoops Prospect Camp in Columbus on Wednesday and Thursday for exposure to NCAA coaches and scouts for statewide athletes, along with work at the Crossroads Elite Invitational camp in June in Indianapolis and the NTX Pro Basketball Combine in Dallas in May.
The northwest Ohio native has taken the tough road through coaching, starting as a graduate assistant at the NCAA Division II and junior college levels before starting his company and coaching at D-III Transylvania University in Lexington in 2018-19.
That path then led him across the globe, serving as an assistant coach with Maccabi Ashdod, a team in the Israeli Premier League in 2020 and then his first head coaching opportunity in a COVID-shortened season with KB Vllaznia in Albania last year.
“The overseas market, as an American, can be a little hard to break into but once you’re in, you’re in a great place,” said Jones. “I got really lucky, stars aligned and I knew a couple of the right people and got the opportunity in Israel in probably one of the five best domestic leagues in the world. To get a head coaching gig in my second year, it’s opened an unreal amount of doors for me with running camps and pre-draft workouts.
“Right now, I’m in the mix for a couple jobs in Europe and Asia, this is the time of the year where teams are filling out their staffs. I’d like to be an assistant at a high-level team and I’ve got a handful of G-League interviews as well and can go through that process if the Europe path doesn’t work out.”
Though Jones’ passport and travel log has gotten its share of work, the chance to bring the game home has also been valuable as Jones held a youth development camp on July 5-6 at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Bryan for students in grades 4-8.
“I always enjoy coming home because it reminds you of what makes growing up in northwest Ohio special,” said Jones. “A lot of those kids that go to the camp when I come home, I have a connection to them somehow, either being related or even the kids of people I went to school with. Working with kids is so rewarding, sometimes I get so serious about what I’m doing because it’s my profession and you lose sight of the simple beauty of it and the fact that it’s a kids game.”
With the next month or so holding his future plans in the game of basketball, Jones expressed gratitude at the rewarding nature of some recent opportunities.
“Having coached pro ball overseas, a lot of fans stateside don’t realize how good European basketball is and a lot of these guys (in the TBT) are playing in Europe and Asia,” explained Jones. “The platform (TBT) gives overseas basketball, I just think it’s really cool. No matter where you go, it could be in northwest Ohio seeing two close towns like Wauseon and Archbold play or in the TBT playing for diabetes research in front of people affected by it … It’s a special feeling, people playing for something bigger than themselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.