The Bryan seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Liberty Center 33-24 on Saturday to win the Northwest Ohio Athletic League tournament title, finishing the season with a 15-3 record. Team members include, front row, from left: Kelsie Thiel, Alea Shilling, Taylor Dominique, Amiyah Langham, Claire Struble and Arella Alyanakian. Back row, from left: coach Erin Montgomery, Piper Hanna, Allison Leininger, Morgan Killgallon, Miley Mason, Kaitlyn Slattery and coach Kelly Thiel.
