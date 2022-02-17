021722_cno_Bryan 7th gbk.JPG

The Bryan seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Liberty Center 33-24 on Saturday to win the Northwest Ohio Athletic League tournament title, finishing the season with a 15-3 record. Team members include, front row, from left: Kelsie Thiel, Alea Shilling, Taylor Dominique, Amiyah Langham, Claire Struble and Arella Alyanakian. Back row, from left: coach Erin Montgomery, Piper Hanna, Allison Leininger, Morgan Killgallon, Miley Mason, Kaitlyn Slattery and coach Kelly Thiel.

 Photo courtesy Kelly Thiel

