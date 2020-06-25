Bryan fell a run short in the seventh inning as the Bears fell at home to Ottawa-Glandorf on Wednesday, 8-7.
Ethan Psurny’s two singles led the Golden Bears in the hit column while Dylan Dominique had a two-bagger.
O-G 102 301 0 — 8 8 1
Bryan 100 410 1 — 7 6 2
Records: Bryan 2-6.
Losing pitcher: Mikey Wolff (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Dylan Dominique, Ethan Psurny.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Ethan Psurny two singles; Dylan Dominique double.
Paulding 14, Continental 4
PAULDING - Host Paulding put the game out of reach with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, sending the Panthers to a 14-4 win over Continental on Wednesday.
Sam Woods had four hits and drove in six runs for Paulding.
Reid Johanns pitched into the sixth inning to get the win.
Continental 100 102 - 4 10 0
Paulding 104 207 - 14 21 0
Winning pitcher: Reid Johanns (5.2 inning, 4 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: W. Becker.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Sam Woods two doubles, two singles, 6 RBI; Payton Beckman two singles, 3 RBI; Hunter Kauser triple, two doubles, single; Kolson Egnor three singles; Fernando Garcia double.
Defiance Little League 12U
Arps 110 003 — 5 6 1
Ayersville 003 001 — 4 6 2
Winning pitcher: J. Lammers (2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: D. Allegretti.
Losing pitcher: M. Shafer (1 inning, 3 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: H. Hazelton, C. Steingass.
Leading hitters: (Arps) - D. Hattemer double; X. Moll single, RBI; B. Frymire single, RBI; J. Leatherman single, RBI. (Ayersville) - G. Pallidino home run, double, 2 RBI; K. Booher double, single, RBI; C. Riley single, RBI.
Baker Shindler 530 000 — 8 5 1
State Bank 000 201 — 3 3 6
Winning pitcher: J. Honsberger (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: J. Wright, M. Noirot.
Losing pitcher: K. Moll (2.1 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: J. Tracy.
Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) - J. Wright home run, RBI; T. Jones double; C. Haidler double, RBI; C. Haidler, double, 2 RBI. (State Bank) - W. Horvath triple; K. Moll double.
NELL 10U
Werlor 201 207 — 12
World Class Coll. 000 200 — 2
Winning pitcher: Owen Reynolds. Others: Noah Cereghin, Alex Bohn.
Losing pitcher: Ryan Mills. Others: Alex Fields, Grady Stark, Graham Hammon.
Leading hitters: (Werlor) – Owen Reynolds two home runs, single; Alex Bohn triple; Liam Behnfeldt two singles; Joe Barnes two singles, double; Cody Ankney single, double.
DPOA
Phillies 361 64 — 20
Indians 201 00 — 3
Leading hitters: (Indians) — Graham Schroeder two singles; Coletyn Rhees double, single; Cameron Bowen two singles. (Phillies) — Ka’Mauree Farris three doubles, single; Parker Schafer four singles; Tyson Crowe home run, two triples, single; Austin Rohdy two singles; Hunter Lewis triple, single; Samuel Ramon three singles; Isaac Zachrich two singles; Gunner Skyver two singles.
Tuesday
Summer Baseball
NAPOLEON — Archbold misplayed a squeeze bunt by Napoleon’s Jarrett Gerdeman in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing the winning run to score, as the Wildcats nipped the Blue Streaks 6-5 in high school summer baseball on Tuesday night.
Blake Walsh threw a perfect inning in the top of the seventh for the ‘Cats to get the win.
Drake Mohring hit a solo home run to get Archbold on the scoreboard in the fourth.
Archbold 000 131 0 — 5 5 3
Napoleon 210 101 1 — 6 4 3
Records: Napoleon 3-2, Archbold 5-5.
Winning pitcher: Blake Walsh (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Drake Mohring (2.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Jayden Seiler.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Jarrett Gerdeman double. (Archbold) - Drake Mohring home run, RBI; Zane Behnfeldt 2 RBIs.
Patrick Henry 13, Holgate 7
P. Henry 303 250 0 — 13 4 1
Holgate 100 420 0 — 7 5 3
Records: Patrick Henry 1-0, Holgate 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Caleb Rosengarten (1 inning, 1 hit, 1 run, 3 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Hunter Gerschutz (1 inning, 3 runs, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Clayton Feehan triple, 3 RBIs; Gage Seemann double. (Holgate) - Logan Miller double.
Defiance Little League 10U
Arps 000 040 — 4 5 3
Mark Moats 200 000 — 2 2 5
Winning pitcher: J. Lammers (3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: D. Hattemer.
Losing pitcher: D. Tavares (3 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: R. Gathman.
Leading hitters: (Arps) - D. Allegretti single, double; B. Troyer 2 singles; X. Moll double.
Eagles 023 201 — 8 3 3
Ayersville 002 000 — 2 4 5
Winning pitcher: D. Mendez (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: M. Walter.
Losing pitcher: O. Lloyd (3 innings, 5 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: M. Shafer.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - K. Booher double.
DPOA 8U
Tigers 006 034 — 13
Indians 560 100 — 12
Records: Tigers 3-1, Indians 0-3-1.
Leading hitters: (Tigers) - Alex Moll 2 singles, 2 doubles; Kellin Spangler 2 singles, home run; Zaiden Rodriguez 2 singles, double; Jackson Tuperning 3 singles; Lincoln Lewis single, double; Titus Skiver 2 singles; Knox Yocum 2 singles. (Indians) - Graham Schroeder 3 singles, double; Greyson Chafins 2 singles, triple; Drew Black 3 singles; Canon Schroeder single, triple; Coletyn Rhees 2 singles; Bentley May 2 singles; Chanz Riggenbach 2 singles; Brokstyn Burch double.
Cubs 266 352 — 24
Mets 031 061 — 11
Records: Cubs 5-0, Mets 0-3-1.
Leading hitters: (Cubs) - Hayden Vetter 2 singles, 2 doubles; Abram Hernandez 4 singles; Hans Vetter double, triple, home run; Elias Sprow 2 doubles, triple; Aiden Thacker 2 singles, double; John Engel 2 singles, double; Ryan Gilbert 3 singles; Devon Healy 3 singles; Cole Eberle 3 singles; Bryce Johnson single, triple. (Mets) - Layne Sheets 3 singles; Haven Hill single, triple; Noah Bair 2 doubles; Xander Bolton single, double; Dallas Hatton 2 singles; Joshua Villanueva 2 singles; MJ Provilus 2 singles.
Monday
Summer Baseball
Antwerp 102 66 — 15
Bryan 100 00 — 1
Records: Antwerp 4-1, Bryan 2-5.
Losing pitcher: Quinn Brown.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Breven Deckrosh 2 s
ingles.
DPOA 8U
Dodgers 010 001 — 2
Cubs 513 03x — 13
Records: Cubs 4-0, Dodgers 2-2.
Leading hitters: (Dodgers) - Raymond Miller 2 singles, triple; Keyon’Dre Cooper 2 singles; Lowell Kennedy double. (Cubs) - Hans Vetter double, triple, home run; Hayden Vetter single, 2 doubles; Ryan Gilbert 2 singles, triple; Aiden Thacker single, double; John Engel 2 singles; Elias Sprow double; Devon Healy double.
Friday
DPOA 8U
Phillies 100 00 — 1
Cubs 405 25 —16
Records: Cubs 3-0, Phillies 1-2.
Leading hitters: (Phillies) - Tyson Crowe 2 singles; Austin Rohdy 2 singles; Hunter Lewis 2 singles. (Cubs) - Cole Eberle double, 2 triples; Hans Vetter single, 2 triples; Ryan Gilbert single, double, triple; Hayden Vetter 3 singles; Abram Hernandez 3 singles; Elias Sprow 2 singles; Aiden Thacker 2 singles; Bryce Johnson 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.