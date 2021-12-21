Bryan signings.jpg

Bryan High School held a signing-day event on Dec. 15 to recognize a quartet of Golden Bear senior athletes for committing to continue their academic and athletic careers. From left, the four signees: Johnathan Dorsten (Ohio State University, pistol), Kaitlyn Posey (Spring Arbor University, tennis), Chloe Wyllie (Ashland University, Eagle Elite Dance Team) and Joshuah Taylor (University of Toledo, cross country and track).

 Photo courtesy Bryan Athletic Department

