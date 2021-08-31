BRYAN  The Bryan girls tennis didn't drop a single game Saturday in a 5-0 victory over Toldo Bowsher. 

The Golden Bears improves to 10-0 on the season, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since Bryan opened with that record in 2013.

Bryan will look to break the record Monday at home against Springfield. 

At Bryan 

Bryan 5, Bowsher 0

Singles 

1. Emma Shiniger (B) def. Jillianne Fogle 6-0, 6-0. 2. Taylor Peel (B) def. Sarah Grandison 6-0, 6-0. 3. Hannah Andrews (B) def. Default. 

Doubles 

1. Caitlyn DeWitt-Katelan Nagel (B) def. Mikayla Hamilton-Savanna Smith 6-0, 6-0. 2. Katie Dorsten-Lucy Vashaw (B) def. Makayla Tovar-Deohnie Wilson 6-0, 6-0. 

