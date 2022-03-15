COLUMBUS — The Bryan girls tennis team received the 2021 Clair Muscaro Team Sportsmanship Award through the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association during a ceremony in Columbus on Sunday.
The girls tennis team reached the state final four this past fall, the first Bears’ team to do so in 25 years. The award is given to only one girls team in Division I or II each year.
“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the girls tennis team. There may be no greater achievement to cap off our season than to receive the Clair Muscaro Team Sportsmanship Award,” said Bryan coach Mitchell Owens. “It honors the very essence of what we strive to teach each and every year in our tennis program. I am humbled and grateful that the coaches and officials took notice of that quality in our team.
“Before this award, our girls were going to be remembered for their unprecedented season on the court. Now, they will be remembered for what matters most — their character.”
