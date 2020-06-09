Bleeding true blue most of his coaching career, Steve Brown stepped down recently as the girls basketball coach at Stryker, a place where he amassed 342 wins over a 22-year career.
Looking to move on to the next stage of his life, Brown decided now was the time.
“We have four grandkids now,” said Brown. “We’re ready to move on to the next chapter of our lives. Sometimes, I’m still not sure I made the right decision.”
Stryker wasted no time filling the job, as former player and assistant coach Conner Varner will take over.
“That was a big part of it,” Brown said of knowing the program will be in good hands. “Conner played for us for four years and had a great career. She’s been coaching for six years and spent last year as the JV coach.”
Brown, a 1980 graduate of Stryker, stayed close to his hometown roots most of his career. After serving as a junior high coach at Stryker, he did leave for a few years, first to become an assistant under Kirk Lehman at Tinora, then Brown took on his first head coaching job.
“I learned a lot from him,” Brown said of Lehman, who also recently
Brown

retired as a high school basketball coach.
Brown was the boys basketball coach at Hilltop, going 32-53 from 1994-98. With his kids growing older in Stryker, he decided it was time to step away for Hilltop.
“My son was starting little league,” said Brown. “I told my wife we were either moving to West Unity, or I was going to stop coaching.”
With no intention to coach, Brown found himself in a tough spot. Doug DeGroff, who coached Stryker girls for 15 years and given Brown his first job, had announced he was stepping down. Instead of going a year with no coaching, Brown took over the Lady Panther program.
“I was not expecting to continue my coaching career,” said Brown.
Becoming just the fourth coach in school history, Brown led the Panthers to unbelievable heights. In all, under his watch the Lady Panthers won 342 games, 15 Buckeye Border Conference titles and five district championships.
Two of the district championship teams were one game away from a trip to Columbus. In 2004, the Lady Panthers fell 51-28 to undefeated and top-ranked Miller City in the regional championship game. In 2007, Stryker went back to the regional final, but fell 53-37 to Ottoville.
“It’s a goal for every team,” Brown said of postseason success. “We’ve had some great kids who are extremely dedicated. It’s a huge part to our success. We’ve never had to worry about it too much.”
That dedication has shown in the coaching staff at Stryker as well. Brown wanted to thank everyone who has helped, but was afraid he’d leave someone out.
“There is so many people to thank for helping build the program,” said Brown. “It was built with a lot of people’s hard work and dedication. Some of them have been here for as long as I have.”
Brown ended his career with his final of 15 BBC championships. Starting slow, the Lady Panthers got hot at the end of the season, winning its final seven games. In the process, Stryker shared the league crown with Montpelier and Edon.
The season came to a quick end as Stryker fell to Antwerp 45-24 in a sectional final, leaving the Lady Panthers with a 13-10 record.
