The rhythm of the seasons is like second nature for Defiance College volleyball coach Brie Brenner.
The pattern of a fall preparation for varsity seasons, dating back to Defiance High School stardom and collegiate play at Ohio State and the University of Washington and now in a coaching career, and then a transition into spring as the director of the Defiance Volleyball Club has been part of the routine.
That coaching routine, now in its ninth year at both DC and the club program, will be tipped on its head in 2020-21, following the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s announcement Monday that the ‘high-contact sports’ of football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer would be moved from the fall to the spring of 2021 because of lingering concerns from the current COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines from the NCAA.
“I think the writing was on the wall, especially when we saw what other conferences were doing,” explained Brenner, referring to moves by all of the conferences of the 19 non-league opponents the Jackets faced last fall to either suspend sports through Dec. 31 or outright move to the spring. “When the pandemic hit, we got educated quick so as we were getting closer and closer, we were having more of those conversations.
“It obviously wasn’t a surprise because we were having those conversations but it’s always hard when you’re faced with reality. It’s something you’ve done all your life.”
Despite not having the traditional fall campaign from late August to early November, Brenner’s ninth season in charge at DC will have a few saving graces in the change to the spring.
The main positive will be the chance to still work with the players in the fall, especially incoming freshmen, and have a framework heading into a spring schedule that is yet to be determined.
“We don’t have that initial shock and awe that happened in the spring,” said Brenner, referring to the cancellation of spring sports at DC. “We’re getting as comfortable as you can in an uncomfortable situation.
“Obviously there’s always stuff that can unfold from now until the beginning of September but for volleyball and fall sports in college, you barely have two weeks to prepare before the season, especially with freshmen just trying to navigate starting their college journey. Now we’re allowed to train and workout in the fall and ... do some of the things we typically don’t have as much time to do.”
Despite the relative chaos and uncertainty the past few months have featured, Brenner noted her players have taken the changes in stride.
“Even when talking with the team, I just laid it out there for them and their response was, tell us what we need to do, we want to play,” said the DC mentor, 97-49 in eight seasons as Jacket coach. “I know my team is a lot of planners, so their questions were more logistical than philosophical. My athletes have been amazing through everything. They did amazing with remote learning (in the spring) as well, so as a coach that was exciting.
“Even thinking into 2021, they’re going to get a lot of training throughout this. It might not be as much of a competitive atmosphere but they’re going to get more on-court training ... They’re very much the kind I have to kick out of the gym. They can’t get enough.”
Brenner has helped bring the program back to a consistent level, with DC finishing above .500 in the HCAC in all but one of her eight seasons. Brenner won HCAC Coach of the Year in her first and second seasons in 2012 and 2013, leading the program to its first-ever conference crown in 2013 and repeating in 2014.
Any potential contests outside of HCAC opponents in the spring are yet to be determined.
Brenner and assistant coach Nick Umbdenstock are also in the process of adjusting their planning and practice routines to accommodate health recommendations amid the pandemic.
“We’re going to have to adjust the way we think of practices,” said Brenner. “It’s going to challenge us as coaches and get us outside our comfort zones. I know my assistant Nick and I have had many conversations already, he’s always up and excited for the challenge.
“In volleyball, you have to train like you play. I think it’ll be fine, though. The girls, this team, they just want to get back in the gym.”
The Jackets, 17-12 a season ago, graduated just three seniors from last year’s roster.
“My mom (Tinora coach Bretta Hagerty) has always said to my siblings and I when we’re stressed, ‘don’t borrow trouble,’” explained Brenner. “(The players) are thinking ahead like they would, how are we going to do this and this and this. You’ve got to just process it, once we have more info, don’t be stressed, we just don’t know. We’ll get through it and figure it out.”
The adjusted timeline also alters recruiting plans and club volleyball scheduling, with the latter’s tryouts typically falling in late October ahead of a spring season.
“The (Ohio Valley Region) has been working with (USA Volleyball) and are looking closely at the NCAA and CDC guidance,” explained Brenner. “For us as coaches, if the conversation happens with USAV based off the national conversations then it moves its way down and OVR talks to us about what we do. A lot of it hangs on what they do with high school.
“As far as recruiting, it just depends on different states, different counties, different superintendents and what they’re going to do. If I’m a high school senior, my focus is what’s my senior year going to look like, the secondary is college. We don’t want to put stress on them at this point, we understand.”
One certainty for Brenner in this time of uncertainty?
“I’m definitely looking forward to seeing them in person and not just on a computer screen.”
