Brie Brenner, shown coaching Defiance College in 2019, will return to her alma mater this fall as the newest varsity volleyball coach at Defiance High School. The 2002 DHS alum set school and state records in her playing career for the Bulldogs, winning WBL Player of the Year twice.

 Photo courtesy Defiance College Athletics

After donning the Purple and Gold of the University of Washington as a player and Defiance College as a coach, Brie Brenner will switch shades to another familiar hue this fall.

