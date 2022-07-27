After donning the Purple and Gold of the University of Washington as a player and Defiance College as a coach, Brie Brenner will switch shades to another familiar hue this fall.
The Defiance High School Athletic Hall of Famer was approved at the July meeting of the Defiance City Schools Board of Education as the newest varsity volleyball head coach for the Bulldogs, a return to a school where she set school, Western Buckeye League and state records in her playing career before graduating in 2002.
Brenner, formerly Brie Hagerty, stepped down in late 2021 after a decade coaching the Defiance College volleyball program, including two Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships and two HCAC Coach of the Year awards with 120 wins in her tenure.
The yearlong grind of running a collegiate program with recruiting and scouting, coupled with two young children and her responsibilities as club director at Defiance Volleyball Club, led Brenner to step aside from coaching at the college level. However, the opportunity to guide her alma mater was too much to pass up.
“I wanted to take the opportunity to build up my business, run the DVC and spend more time with my family,” explained Brenner. “I’d originally stepped down from DC knowing that, just like in any division of college athletics, it’s very time-consuming and after 10 years with my boys getting involved in stuff outside of school, I felt like I was missing a lot.
“When this opportunity was presented, I definitely took my time and thought things through and I wanted to make sure that me getting back into coaching worked well with our schedule as a family.”
Brenner was inducted into the Defiance High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010 after a decorated career on the hardwood. In her playing career under her mother Bretta Hagerty, currently coaching Tinora, Brenner was a first-team all-Ohioan, a two-time WBL Player of the Year and set since-broken state records for kills in a match (39) and season (577, 13th all-time).
After departing Defiance, Brenner played collegiately at Ohio State then at Washington, where she was a three-time all-Pac-10 performer and was a member of the Huskies’ 2005 national championship team.
After a stint playing professionally, Brenner has been involved in coaching and development at both the college and professional level through time spent at Defiance Volleyball Club and at Toledo Volleyball Club (2008-11).
Brenner takes over for Jolene Williams as head coach after Williams guided the program for four seasons with 49 wins in that span and a pair of WBL runner-up finishes. Brenner’s new squad will look to find their way back to the top of the league hierarchy after finishing 3-6 and 2-7 in league play the past two years following a run of nine straight seasons above .500 in WBL contests.
“Having the history of my mom moving here and taking over the program (in 1996) and growing up with her as he coach, knowing what that’s like, it’s so awesome now to be in this position,” said Brenner, who was a member of the program’s first ever WBL title season in 2000. “Now coaching with my former teammate Sarah (Mallott) Chafins, it’s awesome now, she and I were both on that first conference championship team.
“I told (DHS athletic director) Jerry (Buti), this soon after stepping down at DC, I wouldn’t probably have entertained another high school position but I couldn’t turn this opportunity down. This program means a lot to me and I want to continue that work that Brooke (Shindler, coach from 2007-14) and Danielle (Fuhrmann, 2015-17) and Jolene have done these last few years.”
The first team that Brenner inherits in her return to Bulldog blue was 6-14 a season ago with a 3-6 mark in league play, defeating Van Wert in a sectional semifinal before falling to Lima Shawnee in the finals.
Though the team loses four seniors to graduation, including honorable mention all-WBL pick Grayce Jones, a solid core returns, paced by senior libero/defensive specialist Elizabeth Hoffman (third team all-WBL) and a bevy of returners with starting experience.
“The girls have been very energetic and listening and absorbing, they’re fast learners,” lauded Brenner, who will face her mother’s Tinora Rams in a road contest on Oct. 8. “We’re really excited. We haven’t had much opportunity, outside of once or twice, for coaching days to work with them in the gym but they’ve already improved tremendously. I remember talking to one of my coaches and we both said ‘Imagine where we’re going to be three weeks from now.’”
Brenner won’t be the only DHS alum returning to the ranks, with the 2022 DHS Hall of Famer Chafins (2001 grad) joining the staff with Katie Baden (2019 grad) coaching junior varsity and 2018 DHS grad Alexis Kiessling leading the freshman after playing for Brenner at Defiance College. Fellow Bulldog alums Alexi Williams and Brier Stabler will coach the eighth and seventh grade teams, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.