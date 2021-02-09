KENTON — After nearly a year away from the platform, the Ayersville High School powerlifting team returned to competition over the weekend when it took part in the annual Kenton Regional Powerlifting Meet.
AHS senior Tanner Branham picked up where he left off last year by claiming first place in the boys’ 250-pound weight class.
Branham hit the 500-pound plateau twice during the event, opening the day with a 500-pound squat while also pulling 500 pounds during the deadlift portion of the tourney.
Branham rounded out the day by easily pushing his final attempt of 300 pounds in the bench press.
Also bringing home medalist honors for the Pilots was junior 145-pounder Hailey Bok.
Bok set a personal record in the deadlift by pulling 240 pounds enroute to a fourth-place finish. She also successfully completed a 180-pound squat and a 100-pound bench attempt to finished the day with a 540-pound three-lift total.
“Last season was cut short because of the coronavirus and the kids were really disappointed,” said Ayersville coach Chuck Martinez. “And heading into this winter we weren’t even sure if we’d get to compete against anyone other than ourselves.
“I’m proud of our lifters,” added Martinez. “It’s not easy to put the work in every day, not knowing if you’ll ever get a chance to compete. It was great to see the hard work that Tanner and Hailey have put in pay off by finishing on the medal stand. All our lifters did well and they all scored points by having successful lifts in all three events (the squat, bench and deadlift).”
Also competing for the Pilots was senior 210-pounder Kolton McCloud and junior 145-pounder Haleigh Wright.
McCloud finished seventh in his weightclass with a three-lift total of 1,015 pounds while Wright nailed eight of her nine lift attempts and finished eighth in the girls 145-pound class with a 480-pound total.
The Pilots will return to action Saturday when they travel to Kenton Ridge High School to take part in the Clark County Open.
