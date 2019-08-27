The Napoleon Wildcat boys water polo team traveled to Ann Arbor for a four-game tournament over the weekend. Their first game was against Rockford, a powerhouse program that bested the Cats 14-4. Khalil Tran led the defense with 10 blocks in goal and Levi Spring grabbed three steals.
The ‘Cats began day two against Pioneer B and took control of the game very early in a 9-3 win. The Cats posted six goals, with three from Spring and single goals from Andy Scherer, Drew Gray and Rudy Dua all before the end of the first period.
Napoleon then took down East Kentwood 11-2 and nearly rallied from a 5-0 hole against Toledo St. Francis before ultimately falling, 7-5.
Napoleon will see the Knights again tonight at home with a 6 p.m. start time.
