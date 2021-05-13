There will be a few firsts as sectional boys tennis action begins on Thursday. For starters, Bryan will be a host for the first time ever. Also, for first time ever, Bryan will have the top seed at first singles and first doubles.
“For the first time ever, Bryan received the No. 1 singles seed and the No. 1 doubles seed,” said Bryan tennis coach Mitchell Owens. “That’s an exciting accomplishment but it does put a target on your back so we need to be ready to play no matter who our opponent on Thursday.”
Jay Fortner, who earned the top seed, opens the sectional against Lucas Dennie of Ayersville.
“Jay Fortner is undefeated this year (24-0) and is deserving of the top seed in singles,” Owens said of his top singles player. “He’s been lights out for us all season and is a big reason why the team won a program record 20 wins this year.”
Carter Brown and Nathan Hess come is as the top doubles team.
“Carter Brown and Nathan Hess teamed up in the middle of the year and have gone undefeated in regular season at doubles,” said Owens. “They continue to improve but so many teams doubled down their best players so they will have a difficult road ahead of them if they want to keep their No. 1 position.”
Owens believes he could have a majority of his team competing at the district level next week.
Craig Jackson and Aiden Andrews (doubles) and Micah McCashen and Caleb McCashen (singles) round out our sectional entries,” said Owens. “They all have pathways to get out of sectionals, but they face at least one match where they will have to play their very best to accomplish that feat. I believe they have what it takes, but it’s all going to have to come together for them to get the job done.”
For Defiance, unbeaten Western Buckeye League doubles champions Ryan Yeager and Andrew Frederick will enter the D-II districts with the No. 2 seed behind Brown and Hess. The Bulldogs will hope to make some noise in the postseason after dropping down from competing in Division I the past few years.
“We were fortunate with first doubles to get a good seed so if they can get through their first two matches, they’re going to districts,” said Defiance coach Charlie Bates. “Everyone else has a winnable match in their first match and then we’ll just see how they do from there.”
Added Bates: “I tell the kids, you just play one point at a time. Forget the bad ones and move on teo the next ones. You never look past an opponent, you never dwell on the last shot, you just let it go and move on to the next one.”
Along with Bryan and Defiance, Archbold, Ayersville, Napoleon and Wauseon will be in action at Bryan. Ottawa-Glandorf will be competing at the sectional at UNOH.
