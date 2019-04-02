BLUFFTON — After falling at first singles, Defiance bounced back to win the remaining four matches of Monday’s contest at Bluffton to up the boys tennis squad’s record to 2-1 on the season.

Robert Martinez and Andrew Frederick fell 6-4 in the first set but didn’t drop a game over the next two sets to take home the win at first doubles. Hunter Perry took home a 6-1, 6-3 triumph at second singles while Luciano Garcia was a 6-2, 6-0 victor at third singles.

Ryan Yeager and Nathan Hodge rounded out the DHS victory with a 6-0, 6-3 win at second doubles.

The Bulldogs will look to make it consecutive wins today with a trip to St. Marys in Western Buckeye League action.

At Bluffton

Defiance 4, Bluffton 1

Singles

1. Drew Wilson (B) def. Jamal Caesar, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Hunter Perry (D) def. Mack Burner, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Luciano Garcia (D) def. Jordan Siefer, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Robert Martinez-Andrew Frederick (D) def. Eden Nygaard-Grant Klinger, 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ryan Yeager-Nathan Hodge (D) def. Trey Boblitt-Kenny Lovett, 6-0, 6-3.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Wauseon 1

Singles

1. Tristan Uribes (W) def. Carter Welch, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Parker Schomaeker (OG) def. Sam Frank, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Colin Welch (OG) def. Brandan Kurtz, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Drew Kuhlman-Kamron Maag (OG) def. James Allan-Ben Allan, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Nolan Unterbrink-Sam Schmank (OG) def. Darren Dong-Lance Rupp, 6-1, 6-1.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Napoleon 0

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Blake Musshel, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Spencer Cashman, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Caleb Zuver (B) def. Ryan Otto, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Keegan McCashen-Brendan Reiser (B) def. Clay Gyde-Joe Wolf, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Case Hartman-Reese Jackson (B) def. Nick Bunke-Will Drewes, 6-0, 6-1.

