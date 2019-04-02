BLUFFTON — After falling at first singles, Defiance bounced back to win the remaining four matches of Monday’s contest at Bluffton to up the boys tennis squad’s record to 2-1 on the season.
Robert Martinez and Andrew Frederick fell 6-4 in the first set but didn’t drop a game over the next two sets to take home the win at first doubles. Hunter Perry took home a 6-1, 6-3 triumph at second singles while Luciano Garcia was a 6-2, 6-0 victor at third singles.
Ryan Yeager and Nathan Hodge rounded out the DHS victory with a 6-0, 6-3 win at second doubles.
The Bulldogs will look to make it consecutive wins today with a trip to St. Marys in Western Buckeye League action.
At Bluffton
Defiance 4, Bluffton 1
Singles
1. Drew Wilson (B) def. Jamal Caesar, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Hunter Perry (D) def. Mack Burner, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Luciano Garcia (D) def. Jordan Siefer, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Robert Martinez-Andrew Frederick (D) def. Eden Nygaard-Grant Klinger, 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ryan Yeager-Nathan Hodge (D) def. Trey Boblitt-Kenny Lovett, 6-0, 6-3.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Tristan Uribes (W) def. Carter Welch, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Parker Schomaeker (OG) def. Sam Frank, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Colin Welch (OG) def. Brandan Kurtz, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Drew Kuhlman-Kamron Maag (OG) def. James Allan-Ben Allan, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Nolan Unterbrink-Sam Schmank (OG) def. Darren Dong-Lance Rupp, 6-1, 6-1.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Napoleon 0
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Blake Musshel, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Spencer Cashman, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Caleb Zuver (B) def. Ryan Otto, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Keegan McCashen-Brendan Reiser (B) def. Clay Gyde-Joe Wolf, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Case Hartman-Reese Jackson (B) def. Nick Bunke-Will Drewes, 6-0, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.