LIMA – The Defiance boys tennis teams traveled to Lima Central Catholic and fell short 3-2 in a match on Thursday.
The Bulldogs got a tough win in a first set tiebreaker from Ryan Yeager at second singles and the doubles team of Kolton Greeat and Carter Campbell won a 10-8 third set.
“Despite the difficult conditions, Ryan Yeager and the doubles team of Kolton Greear and Carter Campbell kept fighting and pulled out victories,” said Defiance coach Charlie Bates.
At Lima CC
Lima CC 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Enrico Pittalia (LCC) def. Andrew Frederick, 6-0, 6-4. 2. Ryan Yeager (D) def. Aaron Simmons, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1. 3. Brody Koenig (LCC) def. Damien Martinez, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Allie Braglia/Hayden Bader (LCC) def. Nate Blunt/Riley Nadler, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Carter Campbell/Kolton Greerar (D) def. Zach Burns/Drew Hubbard, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.
