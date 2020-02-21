Just as I did a week ago, I took on the challenge of predicting the state tournament’s results, four divisions and God knows how many teams.
Though I’m sure my keyboard doesn’t appreciate the extra work, I’m hoping you as readers do. There’s really nothing like poring over brackets, filling them out and hoping for Lady Luck to carry you through.
As my NCAA Tournament picks over the years can attest, that doesn’t always happen. Although I did beat my wife in picking March Madness a year ago for the first time in at least five years (I lost count), so maybe this is the start of a new trend.
Anyway, some of the most vivid memories I’ve had over my time spent at the Crescent-News have come from tournament basketball, whether seeing a team win a sectional title for the first time in years or seeing the agony of defeat and the joy of victory under the Schottenstein Center lights.
There’s just nothing like it ...
Division I
Sectionals
At Rossford
A mixture of TRAC, NLL and City League squads are part of one of the two districts that will compete at Savage Arena in early March. Rossford’s brand-spanking-new gymnasium will get a taste of tournament action, hosting a Toledo Bowsher win over Bowling Green in the sectional semifinals. Bowsher won’t get a chance to face Start for a fourth time this season as Findlay stifles the Rebels in the sectional finals and Toledo Start rolls past Oregon Clay.
At Toledo Start
The long trip from Richland County to the north side of Toledo won’t pay off for the Rams of Mansfield Madison with a semifinal loss to Sylvania Northview, setting up a Northern Lakes League rubber match with third-seeded Perrysburg. Though Northview handed the Jackets one of just three setbacks this season, Dave Boyce’s squad gets the better of the postseason match for a berth in districts against a gritty Toledo Central Catholic squad after the Irish dispatch Anthony Wayne.
At Fostoria
Top-seeded Lima Senior, with only three blemishes on the season to D-II No. 1 Lima Shawnee, D-III No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf and D-I No. 11 Canton McKinley, is the projected favorite in the district and for good reason. Quincy Simpson’s Spartans are a sight to behold – just ask Fremont Ross who had 100 and 122 points scored on them. Lima Senior’s tournament run begins in convincing fashion with a rout of lowly Toledo Waite while Ross, which took its lumps during a brutal TRAC slate, earns a sectional title with a win over Ashland.
At Genoa
Toledo Whitmer’s 5-16 record is a bit misleading, considering the squads the Panthers play in their league slate alone, along with Northview, Start, Rogers and Defiance. The Panthers aren’t going to have enough to avenge two regular-season losses to St. Francis, however, sending the Knights to a sectional final against Southview. St. Francis, alma mater of the C-N‘s own Jason Stein, has won five straight entering the postseason. Add one more win to the ledger as the Knights get back to districts with a win over fifth-seeded Southview. In the other sectional final it’s TRAC vs. NLL with Toledo St. John’s and Springfield. Give me the TRAC any day, and another edition of the Holy War.
Districts
At University of Toledo
As mentioned before, UT’s Savage Arena will host two Division I districts and a regional so for the sake of clarity, we’ll call it Toledo 1 and Toledo 2.
In Toledo 1, a pair of intriguing matchups mark the slate. Toledo Start got a late bucket in the final minute to edge Findlay 41-40 on Jan. 25 but this time around, the Spartans get the better of the Trojans by more than one tally. In the Toledo 1 semifinal nightcap, DC grad Mike Floyd has turned Toledo Central Catholic into a gritty squad that can compete with the best. That includes third-seeded Perrysburg as the NLL champs are ousted in the semifinals. Floyd’s Irish continue their grind through the postseason with a win over Start in the district finals and put TCC in the regionals.
Meanwhile, Toledo 2 has one matchup everyone wants to see and another that one team definitely wants no part of. In the early contest, St. Francis will get the opportunity to earn a little bragging rights against St. John’s with a semifinal victory while Fremont Ross has to be thinking “What did we do to deserve this?” with a matchup against Lima Senior (average score in two meetings this year: 111-74). The Spartans have a slightly tougher time in the finals against St. Francis, but not by much as Lima earns another regional berth.
Regionals
At Toledo
The two Toledo District winners will match up at Savage Arena in the regional semifinals with the other district winners from Lakewood and Elyria meeting at Akron and the finals at UT. Toledo CC’s run to regionals is plenty noteworthy but maybe a year ahead of schedule as Lima Senior halts the Irish run. Meanwhile, No. 2 Lakewood St. Edward, with one loss on its mark all year, continues its march with a win against Grafton Midview at the University of Akron. Though the athleticism on display will be dazzling, there’s a reason Lakewood is so highly regarded as Lima Senior falls short of state in another heartbreaker.
State
At Schottenstein Center, Columbus
The lower division games at the state tournament are often romanticized with the gritty, small-town squads carrying a village on their backs, and rightfully so. But it can be fun watching the big boys do it too. With the state’s No. 1 team in Cincinnati Moeller storming through their regional and a matchup with Gahanna Lincoln highlighting the late game Friday night, the Crusaders at Moeller march on to a state final with St. Ed, which takes down Lyndhurst Brush in the other semifinal. It seems cliche at this point but give me Moeller to take home the D-I title.
Division II
Sectionals
At Paulding
Some intriguing matchups mark the slate in the always-rugged Ohio Northern District, namely some at “The Jungle” in Paulding. Defiance earned a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed, setting them up against either Van Wert, which it beat in early December, or Wapakoneta, which stunned the Bulldogs just last week. Give me Owen Treece and the Cougars in the semifinal, but Kirk Lehman’s ‘Dogs will have just enough in the sectional finals to again advance to districts.
Meanwhile plenty of size will be on display in the nightcap with St. Marys’ 6-8 and 6-6 post towers matching up with 6-8 Reese Jackson and 6-6 Titus Rohrer of Bryan. The Bears had a bit of a disappointing run in the NWOAL this year but call me crazy, I think Bryan does just enough to win and get back to districts for the first time since 2002.
At Lima Senior
Where the top seed went, the other contenders chose to avoid as unbeaten Lima Shawnee will matchup with Napoleon in the sectional finals as the Wildcats win a defensive slugfest with a youthful Celina bunch. Meanwhile, Elida, which struggled mightily at times this season, catches fire at just the right time against Kenton for an upset win and a date with Wauseon. Shawnee makes quick work of Napoleon in the finals for a district berth while Wauseon gets a bit more of a fight but a sectional title nonetheless.
Districts
At Ohio Northern
Defiance and Bryan, it’s a matchup area hoops fans are plenty familiar with. With a former DHS assistant coaching the Bears and plenty of tournament heartbreak at the hands of the Bulldogs, it’s tempting to pick Bryan in another upset. But I can’t go against the inside-out threat and mental toughness of Defiance as the Bulldogs march on to the district finals. Meanwhile, Wauseon will do its best to play its physical brand of basketball, but no one’s been able to ding Shawnee this season and Chad Burt’s squad will be victim No. 24 to the unbeaten Tribe. Defiance will be No. 25, though by not as wide a margin as their 73-42 regular season meeting on Dec. 20.
Regionals
At BGSU
Now I’m not saying I picked Shelby to win the Mansfield Madison District because their nickname is the Whippets and it’s fun to say. But I’m not not saying it either.
Unfortunately, Shawnee will whip it good in the regional semifinals at the Stroh Center against Shelby while in the other regional semi, Toledo Rogers gets its shot after avenging a regular-season loss to Sandusky with a win over the Streaks in the district finals. Cleveland Central Catholic awaits the Rams in regionals and Rogers advances past the Ironmen for its first chance at state since finishing as state runner-up in 2013. Shawnee came up short to Columbus South in last year’s regional final and the Indians will not be denied for their first state trip in two decades.
State
At Schottenstein Center, Columbus
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Trotwood-Madison at the state tournament. Both powerhouses are in Division II and both will be in Columbus in March thanks to regional titles. SVSM will take on Athens Region champ Heath in the Bulldogs’ first ever trip to state. It won’t end well for Heath with a lopsided win by the Irish while the incredibly high-scoring Rams of Trotwood (91.3 ppg) take down Shawnee for a rematch of the 2018 D-II title game. Trotwood-Madison lost that game but they won’t lose this one, finally winning the program’s first state title.
Division III
Sectionals
At Miller City
The Division III Lima Senior District always seems to have thrillers in store, whether it was last year’s stunning Coldwater wins over No. 1 Archbold and O-G or Marion Local knocking off Wayne Trace in the final seconds in 2017. I don’t think this year will be much different. Allen East will be the first victim against the powerful Titans after defeating county rival Lima Bath. The other sectional final will be comprised of the aforementioned Coldwater Cavs, which will topple Liberty-Benton, and an upset pick in the Tinora Rams. I just have a feeling Riverside, though talented enough to share the BVC title, will be thrown off just enough by the Rams’ methodical style. Give me a rematch of last year’s district final as O-G and Coldwater prevail to move on to districts.
At Elida
The Elida Fieldhouse hosts plenty of postseason hoops every year and this will be one of the more entertaining sectionals around. In the Tuesday sectional semis, Fairview knocks off Delphos Jefferson in a rematch of the Dec. 6 season opener for the Apaches while Lima Central Catholic is too much for a scrappy Paulding team in a pairing of former NWOAL foes.
With the wins, Fairview advances for another rematch, this time with GMC foe Wayne Trace, the district’s No. 3 seed. The Raiders won 66-44 on Jan. 24 and they win this one again. LCC, meanwhile, gets another former NWC rival in Bluffton in the sectional finals and the Pirates will send the T-Birds for a short drive home.
At Wauseon
After just one year sent down to the meatgrinder of the Lima Senior District, Archbold has moved back north to the Toledo Central Catholic District it’s called home for many years. Lone NWOAL unbeaten Evergreen headlines the field here but Archbold is the No. 2 seed and headlines the Wauseon Sectional. Who will the Bluestreaks face in their sectional final? Why the Swanton Bulldogs of course, as the only team to beat Evergreen this season advances with a win over Montpelier. In the other sectional semifinal, Liberty Center’s Carter Burdue will excel but Trent Murdock steals the show in a win over Genoa to advance LC to a clash with Ottawa Hills.
Archbold has been great at times this year but the Bluestreaks are banged up with DJ Newman, Kobe Kennedy and Noah Cheney all currently nursing injuries. Elijah Zimmerman and Co. are still very talented but it will be a much narrower rematch of the regular season finale with Swanton in the postseason as the Streaks escape. Meanwhile, an under-the-radar Ottawa Hills team will prove to be too much for Liberty Center and advance to district play.
At Springfield
At 20-1 ahead of a regular-season finale with Bryan Friday night, Evergreen has taken on nearly all comers and excelled this season, earning the No. 1 seed in the district. That sets Jerry Keifer’s squad up with a first-round bye and a date with the Otsego Knights, which took the Vikings to double-OT on Dec. 7, after Otsego’s win against Van Buren. Meanwhile, a battle-tested Cardinal Stritch team that got a taste of the state tourney last year will down Northwood with ease in the sectional semis, setting up a matchup with Delta after the Panthers’ win against Lake. Stritch makes quick work of Delta in the sectional final nightcap in Holland following an Evergreen win against Otsego.
Districts
At Lima Senior
Coldwater, Wayne Trace, Ottawa-Glandorf and Bluffton. Just think of the hoops history there. Only one can advance, alas, as those who visit Lima Senior will get their money’s worth. In the opener, Ottawa-Glandorf surely remembers a squandered opportunity at a regional trip from last season and the Titans don’t swing and miss a second time and eliminate the Cavaliers. In the nightcap, though, Bluffton gives Wayne Trace everything it wants and more, just like the Pirates did to O-G in the regular season. The Raiders prove to have just enough, however, moving on to a Saturday matinee district final matchup with O-G. I’ve seen the Titans play in person and boy, it almost seems unfair to mix that kind of size inside with their shooting prowess. WT has weapons too but O-G will be just too much to handle and O-G goes to BG.
At Toledo Central Catholic
The top four seeds in the district avoid upsets and advance to the district level. So sue me, I went chalk. Evergreen-Cardinal Stritch, which went the way of the Vikings 61-55 on Dec. 12, highlights the night and count me in on the Viking bandwagon as the Green and Gold win an overtime thriller. In the nightcap, however, the short bench for the Bluestreaks finally catches up to them as Ottawa Hills pulls the upset and matches up with Evergreen in the finals. The two teams met to open the season and for the Green Bears, it’ll mark a bookend to the year as Evergreen advances to the regionals for the first time since 2007.
Regionals
At BGSU
For the second time in three seasons, an NWOAL team will face Columbus Africentric in the regional tournament at Bowling Green as the Nubians claim a district title at Ohio Dominican. As Africentric did at the buzzer against Archbold two years ago, so too will the Nubians in the regionals again, keeping the Vikings out of the program’s first regional title appearance. Looking ahead to the nightcap, hoops fans perhaps haven’t thought much about the Willard Flashes since they went 24-1 in 2005-06 with a high-scoring offense that hit triple digits four times. They don’t quite score that much nowadays but they’re plenty potent, which is why it’s helpful for Ottawa-Glandorf that their stellar defense is as good as their offense as the Titans win a thriller in the semifinals. This sets up a rematch of a Jan. 3 Africentric-O-G matchup that went to the Titans in a big way, 94-64. It won’t be a 30-point game at the Stroh Center, but it won’t be far off as O-G finally returns to state after a seven-year absence.
State
At Schottenstein Center
It seems just too convenient to have each of the top four AP poll teams in the state’s final four. So I only picked three. In the first D-III semifinal, Versailles – ranked in the state’s top three nearly all season long – will take on Canton Regional champion Fairview. Not Sherwood, but rather Fairview Park (just north of Cleveland Hopkins Airport). MAC country seems to provide as many hoops powers as they do on the gridiron and Versailles moves on to play for a state title. Their opponent? Harvest Prep. The Warriors, ranked No. 1 in the state and led by Mr. Basketball candidate CJ Anthony, are too much for O-G in the state semifinals and go on to win their second straight state crown.
Division IV
Sectionals
At Napoleon
History just keeps getting made at Antwerp. The softball team won state in the spring, the baseball team won a regional title and now the boys hoops team has put together the first unbeaten regular season in school history. The No. 1 seeded Archers elected to play at Napoleon for sectionals and will take on a BBC foe in the finals, this time being the Stryker Panthers after a win over Hilltop. In the other sectional matchups, Maumee Valley Country Day slips by fourth-seeded Edgerton while Pettisville’s Graeme Jacoby has a big night in the Blackbirds’ third win over Edon this year.
Antwerp faced five BBC teams during the regular season, but not Stryker or Pettisville. They’ll get their chance in the postseason with a win over the Panthers, setting up a district matchup with the Blackbirds in a sure battle of the boards.
At Bryan
As good as Antwerp has been this season, Toledo Christian has snared some headlines too with District 7 Player of the Year Cole McWhinnie leading the Eagles. TC gets a familiar foe in the sectional finals following Toledo Emmanuel Christian’s win over Holgate. Defiance County will be on display in the opener at Bryan on Wednesday with a Hicksville win against a young but up-and-coming Ayersville team, advancing to play North Central, which out-points league rival Fayette. In the finals, Toledo Christian backs up the hype with a lopsided win over Emmanuel while Hicksville gets a scare but ultimately pulls away from the Eagles of North Central.
At Van Wert
I just lauded up how intriguing the Defiance District brackets are but Elida’s district field is just as exciting. Ottoville is playing as well as anyone around now that they’re at full strength and they prove it at “The Cougar’s Den” with a lopsided win over Continental after Mitch Coleman’s shooting propels the Pirates past Pandora-Gilboa in the semifinals. On the other side, call it a comeback as Miller City rallies past Lincolnview for a sectional semifinal win and Kalida rolls past Patrick Henry to set up a PCL rematch. Kalida took the Feb. 7 matchup by nine points and I’ll double down with the Maroon Wildcats to move on to districts.
At Bluffton University
As a DC grad, I can’t in good conscience endorse visiting Bluffton University, as nice as watching a game at the Sommer Center might be. In the sectional semifinals, Leipsic gets a bum draw against a Crestview team that’s won six of its last eight entering Friday’s matchup with Spencerville. OSU commit Kalen Etzler powers the Knights to a sectional title matchup with Delphos St. John’s. Meanwhile, Ada wins a surprisingly exciting matchup with Fort Jennings to become the next team to fill out a W for unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Columbus Grove. Etzler won’t be enough for Crestview as the Blue Jays advance to meet Grove.
Districts
At Defiance
For decades, small-school hoops fans in the area flocked to the Grand Canyon in Napoleon for district thrillers. This year, those fans will make the trip to Defiance’s “Dawg Pound.” As amazing as the games I’ve seen in Napoleon have been and as electric as the environments have been, so too will be the games at DHS. Trust me. This year’s district debut is a dandy as the scoring duel of McWhinnie and Hicksville’s Landon Turnbull will be a sight to see in the opener before Toledo Christian pulls away late from an upset bid. In the nightcap, the duel will come inside with the Landers brothers from Antwerp battling on the glass with the Jacoby brothers of Pettisville. I’ll take Team Landers in this one.
Finally, the one we’ve all been waiting for. Can Antwerp’s size match up with the scoring of McWhinnie and Trevor Wensink? I think so. Count on some key 3-point shooting from guys like Austin Lichty to make the difference and send Antwerp to regionals.
At Elida Fieldhouse
Putnam County pride. Catch it at Elida as Ottoville and Kalida mix it up for one more of their hundreds of matchups over the years in the opener. Josh Thorbahn gets a lot of the pub for the Big Green but I think Ryan Suever has a big night and the Big Green move on for a much-anticipated matchup with the Bulldogs of Grove, who dispatch Delphos St. John’s by double digits.
In the finals, hoo buddy, this is a tough one. Columbus Grove took down Ottoville by 16 on Dec. 6, but the Big Green were missing the services of multiple starters. Though Ottoville is at full strength now, I just think Columbus Grove’s strength is just a little stronger and Chris Sautter’s squad is back in regionals for a second straight season.
Regionals
At BGSU
The top two teams in all of Ohio will match up in the regional semifinals. Seems a bit unfair, but that’s how brackets go sometimes. Antwerp and Columbus Grove will put on a show with their mix of size and shooting in the opener at the Stroh Center. In terms of a pick, flip a coin. I’m a sucker for a good storyline, so I’ll stick with Antwerp’s run of postseason magic and pick the Archers to advance.
In the late game, Wapak District champ Fort Recovery has three straight losses entering this weekend’s finale of games, but you take on a MAC schedule plus Fort Loramie, Lima Shawnee and others and see how you feel. The Indians will take down Old Fort, the Findlay District victory, in their regional semifinal and the MAC will have a second team at state to join Versailles with Fort Recovery ending Antwerp’s run in heartbreaking fashion.
State
At Schottenstein Center, Columbus
Small-school hoops on the state’s biggest stage. Does it get any better? Fort Recovery, fresh off its Cinderella postseason run, matches up with another prideful community in the Lucas Cubs, which dispatch Richmond Heights in the Canton Regional final to move onto state. The other state semifinal pits Peebles and Jackson Center. The latter took Columbus Grove to overtime just a couple weeks ago and came up just short of winning a Shelby County Athletic League title. Give me JC and Lucas for the title and with all the Orange and Black in the crowd, everyone’s a winner. Except for Jackson Center I guess, as Lucas takes home the title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.