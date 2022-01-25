Area teams rose in the most recent Associated Press Ohio boys basketball state poll released on Monday with a new squad entering the rankings for the first time.
Antwerp moved up one spot to No. 2 in Division IV as the 12-1 Archers garnered 112 points, 37 back of defending state champ and No. 1 Botkins.
In Division III, Ottawa-Glandorf nabbed a first-place vote and is fifth in the state, just one point behind Canal Winchester Harvest Prep for fourth and one point ahead of No. 6 Wayne Trace. The 13-1 Raiders rose three spots from their ninth-place rating a week ago on the back of a seven-game win streak.
Swanton, now at a gaudy 14-1 on the season, entered the state poll for the first time this year at ninth with 45 points, just nine back of Cincinnati Taft for eighth.
Ohio High School Basketball Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (17) 14-0 170
2. Pickerington Central 13-1 140
3. Westerville South 14-0 120
4. Kettering Fairmont 15-1 111
5. Gahanna Lincoln 14-2 96
6. Lakewood St. Edward 11-2 54
7. Cincinnati Elder 14-3 52
8. Fairfield 14-2 45
9. Sylvania Northview 13-1 43
10. Lyndhurst Brush 11-2 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 18. Brecksville-Broadview Heights 16. Lima Senior 12.
DIVISION II
1. Kettering Alter (6) 14-2 159
2. Akron SVSM (11) 14-2 157
3. Toledo Central Catholic 13-2 127
4. Bloom-Carroll 14-2 75
5. Cincinnati Woodward 10-3 72
6. Dresden Tri-Valley 10-3 53
7. Waverly 12-3 51
8. Columbus Beechcroft 11-2 36
9. Akron Buchtel 11-5 32
10. Cleves Taylor 13-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dayton Oakwood 23. Huron 22. Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Delaware Buckeye Valley 18. Heath 16. Dayton Dunbar 14.
DIVISION III
1. Versailles (15) 15-0 162
2. North Robinson Col. Crawford 14-0 125
3. Collins Western Reserve 15-0 106
4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 10-2 78
5. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 11-2 77
6. Wayne Trace 13-1 76
7. Columbus Africentric (1) 11-4 67
8. Cincinnati Taft 8-5 54
9. Swanton 14-1 45
10. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 9-4 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee 21. Columbus Ready 16. Richwood North Union 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (13) 15-1 149
2. Antwerp 12-1 112
3. Glouster Trimble (1) 11-0 108
4. Tiffin Calvert 15-0 100
5. New Madison Tri-Village 10-1 87
6. Springfield Catholic Central 16-1 76
7. Richmond Heights (1) 11-4 60
8. Berlin Hiland (1) 12-2 33
9. Malvern 11-2 29
10. Lucasville Valley 12-3 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 15.
