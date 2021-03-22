DAYTON — A 16-0 run was too much for Columbus Grove to overcome as Botkins held off multiple Bulldog runs to make the Division IV state championship a one-possessoin game, puling away for a 60-44 win on Sunday morning.
The victory for the Trojans (27-3) marks the first state championship in program history, as Botkins became the first Shelby County Athletic League team to win the state title since Fort Loramie won the 1993 Division IV crown.
Botkins star guard Jayden Priddy-Powell was the spark in the opening run, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 of the 16 points in the opening salvo. Amidst the hot start, Columbus Grove (25-3) missed its first seven shots and recovered to make it a 20-7 ballgame through three periods on a trey by Tayt Birnesser and buckets by Blake Reynolds and Gabe Clement.
The Bulldogs, playing in their first state final since 2006, stormed back in the second quarter with an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 20-15 with 5:14 until halftime. The Bulldog defense held Botkins to just eight total points in the period and cut the deficit to 24-22 on a Gabe Clement steal-and-score with 1:40 to go before buckets by Priddy-Powell and Carter Pleiman put the Trojans up six at half, 28-22.
Columbus Grove battled closely in the third stanza, never trailing by more than five and trimming the deficit to two points late in the first to set up for a chance to compete in the final eight minutes.
Following a Reynolds bucket 15 seconds into the final stanza, Botkins got the separation it needed with a 3-pointer by Priddy-Powell and a layup by Pleiman, both coming off offensive rebounds.
Reynolds continued to try to will the Bulldogs bck into things with a jumper to cut the lead to 43-37 with 5:53 left but a triple from Zane Paul and a dunk by Jacob Pleiman put the Trojans up double digits and Columbus Grove got no closer as stellar small-school careers were capped.
Priddy-Powell, a 5-11 senior, was a dazzling 10-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-5 from long range, finishing with 27 points, four rebounds and two assists. Brothers Carter (6-6, Jr.) and Jacob Pleiman (6-5, Sr.) combined for 27 points and 14 rebounds inside with 17 and 10 points, respectively.
The Trojans shot a scorching 57 percent from the field (21-of-37), including six makes from long range on 12 attempts, while holding a balanced Columbus Grove to 18-of-50 shooting and 3-of-14 from outside the arc. Botkins also stifled Grove sharpshooter Tayt Birnesser to just six points on two longballs.
Clement netted 18 points, three steals and seven rebounds, including five offensive caroms, for Columbus Grove in his final contest for the Bulldogs. All-Ohio football standout and likely all-Ohio hooper Blake Reynolds recorded 17 points and nine rebounds.
Reynolds finishes his career as the all-time leader in program history in points (1,584), assists (401), rebounds (881), steals (168), made free throws (399) and made field goals (588).
COLUMBUS GROVE (44) - B. Birnesser 0; Reynolds 17; T. Birnesser 6; Macke 0; Clement 18; Myers 0; Sautter 3; SChroeder 0; Hoffman 0; Halker 0. Totals 18-50 5-11 44.
BOTKINS (60) - Homan 0; Meyer 0; R. Paul 0; Z. Paul 6; Priddy-Powell 27; Topp 0; C. Pleiman 17; J. Pleiman 10. Totals 21-37 12-18 60.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove 3-14 (T. Birnesser 2-5, Sautter 1-3), Botkins 6-12 (Priddy-Powell 4-5, Z. Paul 2-4). Rebounds: Columbus Grove 24 (Reynolds 9, Clement 7), Botkins 33 (Homan 9, J. Pleiman 8). Assists: Columbus Grove 3, Botkins 10 (C. Pleiman, J. Pleiman 3). Turnovers: Columbus Grove 6, Botkins 9.
Columbus Grove 7 15 10 12 - 44
Botkins 20 8 9 23 - 60
