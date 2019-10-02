ARCHBOLD — Archbold stretched its win streak to seven straight with a 4-0 blanking of visiting Continental on Tuesday.

Elijah Zimmerman tallied two goals and an assist for the Streaks (9-3-1) while Noah Cheney recorded six saves in the clean-sheet win.

Archbold 4, Continental 0

Archbold (9-3-1) — Goals: Elijah Zimmerman 2, Josiah Magallenes, Ethan Hagans. Assists: Elijah Zimmerman, Ethan Hagans, Trey Theobald. Shots: 7. Saves: Noah Cheney 6.

Continental (7-5-1) — Shots: 4. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 2.

Miller City 5, Paulding 1

Paulding (3-10-1) — Goal: Luke McCullogh. Assist: Alberto Martinez. Shots: 2. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 12.

Miller City (4-9-1) — Goals: Ezra Deitering, Nick Gable, Daniel Siebeneck, Mason Rieman, Ashton Thome. Assists: Ezra Deitering 3, Joseph Deitering, Brent Verhoff. Shots: 17. Saves: Joseph Deitering 1.

