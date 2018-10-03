CONTINENTAL — Elijah Zimmerman scored a pair of goals to lead Archbold to a 6-1 win over Continental in boys soccer action on Tuesday.

Andrew Hogrefe, Josh Kidder, Javier Peche and Miles Rupp also scored for the Bluestreaks (13-1), ranked seventh in Division III.

Konnor Okuley was the lone scorer for the Pirates (6-5-2).

Archbold 6, Continental 1

Archbold (13-1) - Goals: Elijah Zimmerman 2, Andrew Hogrefe, Josh Kidder, Javier Peche, Miles Rupp. Assist: Trey Theobald. Shots: 15. Saves: Noah Cheney 1.

Continental (6-5-2) - Goal: Konnor Okuley. Assist: Westin Okuley. Shots: 2. Saves: Trevor Brecht 5, Cody Auch 4.

Liberty Center 7, Toledo Christian 1

Toledo Christian (2-7-1) - Goal: Spencer Fedderke. Shots: 6. Saves: Andrew Goeder 7, Jonah Baraby 4.

Liberty Center (11-0-1) - Goals: Parker Strauss 4, Tanner Reimund, Wes Kundo, Pablo Barahona. Assists: Zeb Hoffman, Wes Kundo, Pablo Barahona, Orry Killam, Tanner Reimund. Shots: 16. Saves: Orry Killam 3, Izaya Estelle 2.

Wauseon 1, Toledo Bowsher 0

Bowsher (3-7) - Shots: 6.

Wauseon (2-7-5) - Goal: Aaron Newland. Assist: Chase Soltis. Shots: 13. Saves: Easton Delgado 6.

Fort Jennings 4, Lima Temple Christian 1

Lima Temple Christian (5-5-3) - Goals: Dakota Clay. Shots: 23. Saves: Cody Motter 4.

Fort Jennings (2-10-2) - Goals: Adam Noriega 2, Ian Rucker, Nolan Grote. Shots: 9. Saves: Jon Grote 5.

