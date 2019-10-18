ROSSFORD — Napoleon’s Devin Boettner recorded a hat trick as Napoleon up-ended host Rossford 4-0 in a Division II sectional championship contest on Thursday.
Luis Kaindlstorfer recorded a goal and an assist in the victory for the Wildcats (9-6-3), which will take on second-seeded Oak Harbor in the Division II district tournament at Lake at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Toledo Central Catholic and Bryan will match up in the district semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Lake following wins over Toledo Scott and Wauseon, respectively.
Napoleon 4, Rossford 0
Napoleon (9-6-3) — Goals: Devin Boettner 3, Luis Kaindlstorfer. Assists: Luis Kaindlstorfer, Chase Sherman.
Rossford (11-4-2) — No statistics.
Bryan 1, Wauseon 1
(Bryan wins on PKs)
Wauseon (10-3-5) — Goals: Jacob Hageman.
Bryan (9-1-7) — No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, St. Marys 1
Ottawa-Glandorf (7-7-3) — Goals: Derek Crumrine, Mitch Schroeder. Assists: Derek Crumrine, Ethan Alt. Shots: 12. Saves: Ethan Alt 13.
St. Marys (10-4-4) — Goal: Spencer Trogdlon. Assist: Kyle Steininger. Shots: 16. Saves: Correy Nelson 10.
