Wauseon and Napoleon each tallied lopsided wins in sectional championships on Thursday to set up a battle against each other Monday in the boys soccer district.
For Wauseon, the Indians tallied a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes to take an early 2-0 lead in an eventual 4-0 win against Bryan.
Braden Vajen led the way with two goals, while Eli Delgado added a goal and an assist.
For Napoleon, the Wildcats jumped on top of visiting Sandusky with a goal at the 27:05 mark, then worked six more into the back of the net to win, 7-0.
Wauseon and Napoleon will meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. at Lake in a Division II district semifinal. The second semifinal will have Toledo Central Catholic play Sandusky Perkins. The district final is set for Thursday at 5 p.m.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 4, Bryan 0
Bryan (6-10-2) - no statistics.
Wauseon (15-1-1) - Goals: Braden Vajen 2, Eli Delgado, Gavin Gerig. Assists: Benicio Torres 2, Eli Delgado.
At Napoleon
Napoleon 7, Sandusky 0
Napoleon (6-10-1) - no statistics.
Sandusky (0-10) - no statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.