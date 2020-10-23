Wau Bryan BSoc

Bryan's Zach Seaman (18) steps in front of Wauseon's Gavin Gerig (13) as the two NWOAL teams met Thursday in a boys soccer Division II sectional final. The Indians won 4-0 to advance to the district at Lake against Napoleon.

Wauseon and Napoleon each tallied lopsided wins in sectional championships on Thursday to set up a battle against each other Monday in the boys soccer district.

For Wauseon, the Indians tallied a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes to take an early 2-0 lead in an eventual 4-0 win against Bryan.

Braden Vajen led the way with two goals, while Eli Delgado added a goal and an assist.

For Napoleon, the Wildcats jumped on top of visiting Sandusky with a goal at the 27:05 mark, then worked six more into the back of the net to win, 7-0.

Wauseon and Napoleon will meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. at Lake in a Division II district semifinal. The second semifinal will have Toledo Central Catholic play Sandusky Perkins. The district final is set for Thursday at 5 p.m.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 4, Bryan 0

Bryan (6-10-2) - no statistics.

Wauseon (15-1-1) - Goals: Braden Vajen 2, Eli Delgado, Gavin Gerig. Assists: Benicio Torres 2, Eli Delgado.

At Napoleon

Napoleon 7, Sandusky 0

Napoleon (6-10-1) - no statistics.

Sandusky (0-10) - no statistics.

