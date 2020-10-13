Division II

Northwest 1 District — Elida

Monday, Oct. 19

(10) Defiance (3-12-1) at (7) Wapakoneta (6-4-3), 5 p.m.

(9) Van Wert (2-10) at (6) Ottawa-Glandorf (8-5-1), 5 p.m.

(11) Upper Sandusky (2-10-1) at (3) St. Marys (9-5-1), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Defiance-Wapakoneta winner at (1) Lima Shawnee (11-2-1), 5 p.m.

(8) Liberty-Benton (6-7-2) at (5) Elida (7-5-1), 6 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf-Van Wert winner at (2) Celina (9-3-1), 6 p.m.

St. Marys-Upper Sandusky winner vs. (4) Kenton (9-3-2) at better-seeded team, 5 p.m.

Northwest 2 District — Lake

Monday, Oct. 19

(9) Maumee (1-11-1) at (7) Bryan (4-9), 5 p.m.

(10) Port Clinton (1-12) at (5) Toledo Central Catholic (5-10), 7 p.m.

(8) Rossford (3-7-3) at (6) Lake (7-7-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Bryan-Maumee winner at (1) Wauseon (13-1), 4:30 p.m.

(11) Sandusky (0-6) at (4) Napoleon (5-8-1), 5 p.m.

Toledo Central Catholic-Port Clinton winner at (2) Oak Harbor (9-3-2), 5 p.m.

Lake-Rossford winner at (3) Sandusky Perkins (2-4), 5 p.m.

Division III

Northwest 1 District — Ottawa Hills

Wednesday, Oct. 21

(13) Oregon Cardinal Stritch (0-8) at (12) Toledo Emmanuel Christian (0-6), 5 p.m.

(8) Delta (6-5-4) at (5) Genoa (11-3), 7 p.m.

(9) Swanton (5-8-1) at (4) Pettisville (10-4), 4:30 p.m.

(10) Liberty Center (1-10-2) at (7) Evergreen (7-4-2), 5 p.m.

(11) Northwood (0-7) at (6) Archbold (7-6-1), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Cardinal Stritch-Emmanuel Christian winner at (1) Ottawa Hills (9-4-1), 3 p.m.

Genoa-Delta winner vs. Swanton-Pettisville at best-seeded team’s site, 3 p.m.

Evergreen-Liberty Center winner at (2) Maumee Valley Country Day (9-3-2), 3 p.m.

Archbold-Northwood winner at (3) Toledo Christian (12-3-1), 3 p.m.

Northwest 2 District — Kalida

Wednesday, Oct. 21

(13) Paulding (0-14) at (8) Lincolnview (3-7-4), 5 p.m.

(9) Fort Jennings (4-9-1) at (6) Allen East (7-6-1), 6 p.m.

(12) Lima Central Catholic (2-10) at (4) Kalida (4-8-2), 6 p.m.

(10) New Knoxville (4-10-2) at (5) Lima Bath (6-8-1), 6 p.m.

(11) Lima Temple Christian (2-10-1) at (7) Spencerville (5-2-2), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Paulding-Lincolnview winner at (1) Ottoville (13-0-1), 3 p.m.

Allen East-Fort Jennings winner vs. Lima Central Catholic-Kalida winner at best-seeded team’s site, 3 p.m.

Lima Bath-New Knoxville winner at (3) Miller City (7-2-5), 3 p.m.

Spencerville-Lima Temple Christian winner at (2) Continental (12-3), 3 p.m.

