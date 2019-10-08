Division II
Millbury Lake District
Monday, Oct. 14
(12) Port Clinton (0-9) at (9) Toledo Scott (6-1-3), 5 p.m.
(11) Millbury Lake (3-2-1) at (6) Wauseon (7-2-5), 5 p.m.
(8) Sandusky (5-7-1) at (5) Napoleon (6-4-3), 5 p.m.
(10) Maumee (2-7-4) at (7) Sandusky Perkins (7-5), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Port Clinton-Toledo Scott winner at (1) Toledo Central Catholic (9-2-1), 5 p.m.
Millbury Lake-Wauseon winner at (4) Bryan (7-1-6), 5 p.m.
Sandusky-Napoleon winner at (3) Rossford (7-3-2), 5 p.m.
Maumee-Sandusky Perkins at (2) Oak Harbor (11-2-1), 5 p.m.
Division III
Ottawa Hills District
Wednesday, Oct. 16
(11) Liberty Center (3-9-1) at (9) Toledo Emmanuel Christian (), 5 p.m.
(8) Delta (4-7-2) at (6) Toledo Christian (8-6-1), 5 p.m.
(10) Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-9) at (7) Pettisville, 5 p.m.
(12) Evergreen (2-10) at (5) Genoa (8-4-3), 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Liberty Center-Emmanuel Christian winner at (1) Ottawa Hills (8-1-2), 2 p.m.
Delta-Toledo Christian winner at (4) Swanton (8-5), 3 p.m.
Cardinal Stritch-Pettisville winner at (2) Maumee Valley Country Day (12-1-1), 3 p.m.
Genoa-Evergreen winner at (3) Archbold (9-4-1), 3 p.m.
Kalida District
Wednesday, Oct. 16
(10) Lincolnview (2-11-2) at (9) Spencerville (2-10-1), 5 p.m.
(8) New Knoxville (5-9) at (4) Lima Central Catholic (6-7), 5 p.m.
(11) Paulding (3-11-1) at (7) Miller City (4-10-1), 5 p.m.
(12) Fort Jennings (0-14) at (6) Allen East (6-7-1), 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Lincolnview-Spencerville winner at (2) Kalida (11-4), 3 p.m.
New Knoxville-Lima Central Catholic winner vs. (5) Lima Temple Christian (7-6-1) at better seeded team, 3 p.m.
Paulding-Miller City winner at (1) Ottoville (13-1), 3 p.m.
Fort Jennings-Allen East winner at (3) Continental (8-5-1), 3 p.m.
