OTTAWA — Four different players found the net for Ottawa-Glandorf as the Titans made quick work of visiting Liberty Center on Monday, 4-1.

Austin Birkemeier, Blaize Heuerman, Derek Crumrine and Ethan Alt all scored for O-G while Sam Storer netted a goal for LC.

Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Liberty Center 1

Liberty Center (3-9-1) — Goals: Sam Storer. Shots: 9. Saves: Asa Killam 4.

Ottawa-Glandorf (6-7-1) — Goals: Austin Birkemeier, Blaize Heuerman, Derek Crumrine, Ethan Alt. Shots: 14. Saves: Ethan Alt 3, Dylan Birkemeier 1.

Lincolnview 6, Paulding 5

Lincolnview (2-10-2, 1-3-1 NWC) — Goals: Clayton Leeth 3, Landon Moody, Own goals 2. Assists: Landon Moody, Clayton Leeth, Zach Van Cleave, Ethan Crow. Shots: 16. Saves: Fletcher Collins 16.

Paulding (1-9-1, 0-5 NWC) — Goals: Kolya Paschall 3, Evan Edwards, Zach Gorrell. Assists: Evan Edwards 3, Kolya Paschall. Shots: 21. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 12.

