ARCHBOLD — Trey Theobald tallied three goals, plus assisted on the other, as the Blue Streaks opened the postseason with a 4-1 win at home against Northwood.
With the win, the Blue Streaks will now play at Toledo Christian in a Division III sectional final on Saturday.
At Archbold
Archbold 4, Northwood 1
Northwood (3-8) — no statistics.
Archbold (8-8-1) — Goals: Trey Theobald 3, Lance Ramirez. Assists: Trey Theobald, Dane Riley.
At Evergreen
Evergreen 6, Liberty Center 0
Liberty Center (3-12-2) — no statistics.
Evergreen (8-5-2) — Goals: Evan Lumbrezer 2, Tyson Woodring 2, Austin Lumbrezer, Matt Hassen. Assist: Elijah Hernandez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.