ARCHBOLD — Trey Theobald tallied three goals, plus assisted on the other, as the Blue Streaks opened the postseason with a 4-1 win at home against Northwood.

With the win, the Blue Streaks will now play at Toledo Christian in a Division III sectional final on Saturday.

At Archbold

Archbold 4, Northwood 1

Northwood (3-8) — no statistics.

Archbold (8-8-1) — Goals: Trey Theobald 3, Lance Ramirez. Assists: Trey Theobald, Dane Riley.

At Evergreen

Evergreen 6, Liberty Center 0

Liberty Center (3-12-2) — no statistics.

Evergreen (8-5-2) — Goals: Evan Lumbrezer 2, Tyson Woodring 2, Austin Lumbrezer, Matt Hassen. Assist: Elijah Hernandez.

