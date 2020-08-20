Two new players join a core group of 11 returnees off a Defiance boys soccer program that finished 3-11-2 overall and 2-6-1 in the Western Buckeye League for veteran coach Eric Burns.
Burns, who is 38-84-11 heading into his ninth season, looks to replace four-year starter Noah Crigger in his back line.
The Bulldogs will also be without three-year letterwinner Garrett Campbell, a pair of two-year letterwinners in Juan Martinez and Sisco Gonzalez and one-year letterwinner Seth Erford.
Crigger is gone, but three players with some experience in Logan Hartman, Brandon Gmutza and Beau Hasselshwerdt do return.
“We have a total rebuild of our defense this year,” stated Burns. “They are a solid group, they just don’t have game experience on the defensive end of the field.”
The defenders will play in front of experienced keeper Carter Campbell.
“He’s got his hands full,” Burns said of his keeper playing with some young defenders. “They will have to do some learning as they go.”
A young group of returnees will attempt to spark an offense that found the back of the net just 10 times in 2019. Sophomore forwards Evan Steece and Treven Rittenhouse join midfielders Vinnie Lopez (Jr.), Derek Froelich (Jr.), Alex Chagoyan (So.) and Viktor Jurcevich (So.).
“We are returning a lot of our midfield and forwards,” said Burns. “They have a lot of playing experience. Though they are young, they are our most experienced group.”
It’s another young team, but one with experience for Defiance boys soccer.
“I believe this year will be a positive building year for this team,” said Burns. “They are young, but we have some good technical players.”
One goal for the Bulldogs is to improve in the Western Buckeye League, where the Bulldogs finished eighth a year ago and have had just one season finishing in the top half of the league (2018) since 2009.
“The WBL will be a very tough league again this year,” said Burns. “No games are easy so we are hoping to finish in the middle of the league. We know nothing will be given to us, so we will have to work very hard to achieve that goal.”
Before league play begins, the Bulldogs start the season with their opener against rival Napoleon on Friday night at Buckenmeyer Stadium at 8 p.m.
“With no scrimmages, we’ll figure it out on the fly,” Burns said of the season opener. “It’s tough, but Napoleon is in the same spot.”
