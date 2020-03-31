ARCHBOLD — Sean Stewart built a boys soccer powerhouse in Archbold.
Citing a need to spend more time with his two growing boys, however, Stewart decided now is the time to walk away after 10 years as the only boys soccer coach at the school, announcing his resignation Monday as Bluestreak mentor.
“My kids are getting older and getting into sports,” said Stewart. “It’s time to focus on that. It was a tough decision. I’d keep doing it if I could.”
Starting 10 years ago, Stewart quickly developed a top program in the state.
The Streaks won a district title in just the third year of competition and quickly shot upward.
Archbold won eight sectional titles and four district titles under Stewart. The Streaks played in the state semifinals in 2015 and broke through to capture the 2018 state championship with a 2-1 win over Miamisburg Dayton Christian.
When the Northwest Ohio Athletic League recognized boys soccer in 2013, Archbold responded by winning six league titles.
“The most rewarding thing is that we’re considered a quality program year after year,” said Stewart. “Within two or three years, we were recognized (as one of the best teams) and did things the right way.
Stewart did not rule out a chance to return to the sideline in the future.
“It’s a two-way street,” admitted Stewart. “I’m not going to close the door on it. If an opportunity came up, I’d be interested.”
Stewart leaves Archbold with a 151-29-10 record over 10 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.