DHS

Defiance goal keeper Carter Campbell (second from left) records one of his eight saves during Western Buckeye League action at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Thursday against Lima Shawnee.

 Dylan Hefflinger/C-N Photo

Lima Shawnee peppered Defiance keepers Carter Campbell and Brandon Gmutza with 20 shots on goal en route to a 10-1 Western Buckeye League win at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Thursday.

Gmutza scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs (1-5, 1-2 WBL) off a free kick from Victor Soto. Gmutza recorded four saves in goal while Campbell had eight.

“Shawnee was the most technical team we’ve played in a while,” said Defiance coach Eric Burns of the state-ranked Indians (6-1, 2-0 WBL, No. 9 Division II OSSCA). “Despite the score, I think we can go back and learn a lot from this game.”

The Bulldogs will return to the pitch on Saturday at home against Delta at 1 p.m.

Lima Shawnee 10, Defiance 1

Lima Shawnee (6-1, 2-0 WBL) — Shots: 20.

Defiance (1-5, 1-2 WBL) — Goals: Brandon Gmutza. Assists: Victor Soto. Shots: 5. Saves: Carter Campbell 8, Brandon Gmutza 4.

Load comments