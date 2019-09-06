Lima Shawnee peppered Defiance keepers Carter Campbell and Brandon Gmutza with 20 shots on goal en route to a 10-1 Western Buckeye League win at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Thursday.
Gmutza scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs (1-5, 1-2 WBL) off a free kick from Victor Soto. Gmutza recorded four saves in goal while Campbell had eight.
“Shawnee was the most technical team we’ve played in a while,” said Defiance coach Eric Burns of the state-ranked Indians (6-1, 2-0 WBL, No. 9 Division II OSSCA). “Despite the score, I think we can go back and learn a lot from this game.”
The Bulldogs will return to the pitch on Saturday at home against Delta at 1 p.m.
Lima Shawnee 10, Defiance 1
Lima Shawnee (6-1, 2-0 WBL) — Shots: 20.
Defiance (1-5, 1-2 WBL) — Goals: Brandon Gmutza. Assists: Victor Soto. Shots: 5. Saves: Carter Campbell 8, Brandon Gmutza 4.
