SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Defiance entered the second half of Thursday’s Western Buckeye league clash at state-ranked Lima Shawnee down just 2-0 but the floodgates opened in the final 40 minutes as the Indians found the net nine times in an 11-0 result.
Carter Campbell was peppered by 26 shots from the Indians (4-2, 2-0 WBL), ranked fourth in the most recent OSSCA Division II state poll. Campbell finished with 15 saves.
“Shawnee was a very good team,” said DHS coach Eric Burns. “We kept the game close in the first half but they kept breaking us down.”
Defiance (1-3-1, 0-2 WBL) will regroup Saturday morning with a 10 a.m. kickoff against Delta.
