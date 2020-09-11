SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Defiance entered the second half of Thursday’s Western Buckeye league clash at state-ranked Lima Shawnee down just 2-0 but the floodgates opened in the final 40 minutes as the Indians found the net nine times in an 11-0 result.

Carter Campbell was peppered by 26 shots from the Indians (4-2, 2-0 WBL), ranked fourth in the most recent OSSCA Division II state poll. Campbell finished with 15 saves.

“Shawnee was a very good team,” said DHS coach Eric Burns. “We kept the game close in the first half but they kept breaking us down.”

Defiance (1-3-1, 0-2 WBL) will regroup Saturday morning with a 10 a.m. kickoff against Delta.

