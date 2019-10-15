All the scoring took place in the second half, with Upper Sandusky getting two goals to one for Defiance, as the Rams knocked out the Bulldogs in a Division II boys soccer sectional semifinal 2-1 Monday at Fred J. Brown Stadium.

Upper Sandusky advances to face top-seeded Lima Shawnee Thursday at Shawnee in a sectional final.

Victor Jurcevich scored the lone goal for Defiance, who ends the season with a 3-12-2 record.

In other action, Eli Delgado scored the game-winner in overtime for Wauseon as the Indians advance to face Bryan with a 2-1 win against Lake. Napoleon scored a decisive 7-0 win against Sandusky and will travel to Rossford Thursday.

Upper Sandusky 2, Defiance 1

Upper Sandusky (8-8-1) — Goals: Jaydin Thiel, Bill Shumaker.

Defiance (3-12-2) — Goal: Victor Jurcevich.

Wauseon 2, Lake 1 (OT)

Lake (7-9-1) — No stats.

Wauseon (10-2-5) — Goals: Brandon Martinez, Eli Delgado. Assists: Jameson Gray, Chase Soltis.

Napoleon 7, Sandusky 0

Sandusky (6-10-1) — No stats.

Napoleon (8-6-3) — Goals: Luis Kandlstorfer 3, Devin Boettner 2, Lathan Shank, Aden Foor.

Load comments