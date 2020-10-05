NAPOLEON — Zakkai Kaufmann and Blake Eyer each scored a goal and tallied an assist for Pettisville as the Blackbirds knocked off Napoleon 3-2 at Buckenmeyer Stadium on Saturday.
Ellie Grieser scored the other goal for the Blackbirds, which moved to 7-4 on the victory.
At Napoleon
Pettisville 3, Napoleon 2
Pettisville (7-4) - Goals: Zakkai Kaufmann, Ellie Grieser, Blake Eyer. Assists: Blake Eyer, Zakkai Kaufmann. Shots: 6.
Napoleon (5-7-1) — Shots: 4.
At Liberty Center
Liberty Center 6, Paulding 1
Paulding (0-11) - Goal: Zach Gorrell. Assist: Jon Clapsaddle. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 25.
Liberty Center (1-9-2) — No statistics.
At Archbold
Archbold 2, Van Buren 1
Van Buren (4-7) — No statistics.
Archbold (7-3-1) — Goals: Lance Ramirez, Kaden Rufenacht. Assists: Ethan Stuckey, Karson Rufenacht.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Bryan 1
Bryan (4-7) — Goal: Mikey Wolff. Shots: 9. Saves: Isaac Lamore 5.
Ottawa-Glandorf (6-4-1) — Goals: Jaden Lehman, Derek Crumrine. Assists: Carson Fuka 2. Shots: 15. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 4.
At Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills 3, Continental 2
Continental (10-3) - Goals: Wyatt Davis, Alex Sharritis. Assists: Rhenn Armey, Bryce Recker. Shots: 10. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 6. Corner kicks: 3.
Ottawa Hills (7-3) — Goals: Adam Ayad, Jack Silk, Carson Mackey. Assists: Walker Kight 2. Shots: 9. Saves: Truman Talbott 8.
