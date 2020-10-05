NAPOLEON — Zakkai Kaufmann and Blake Eyer each scored a goal and tallied an assist for Pettisville as the Blackbirds knocked off Napoleon 3-2 at Buckenmeyer Stadium on Saturday.

Ellie Grieser scored the other goal for the Blackbirds, which moved to 7-4 on the victory.

At Napoleon

Pettisville 3, Napoleon 2

Pettisville (7-4) - Goals: Zakkai Kaufmann, Ellie Grieser, Blake Eyer. Assists: Blake Eyer, Zakkai Kaufmann. Shots: 6.

Napoleon (5-7-1) — Shots: 4.

At Liberty Center

Liberty Center 6, Paulding 1

Paulding (0-11) - Goal: Zach Gorrell. Assist: Jon Clapsaddle. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 25.

Liberty Center (1-9-2) — No statistics.

At Archbold

Archbold 2, Van Buren 1

Van Buren (4-7) — No statistics.

Archbold (7-3-1) — Goals: Lance Ramirez, Kaden Rufenacht. Assists: Ethan Stuckey, Karson Rufenacht.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Bryan 1

Bryan (4-7) — Goal: Mikey Wolff. Shots: 9. Saves: Isaac Lamore 5.

Ottawa-Glandorf (6-4-1) — Goals: Jaden Lehman, Derek Crumrine. Assists: Carson Fuka 2. Shots: 15. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 4.

At Ottawa Hills

Ottawa Hills 3, Continental 2

Continental (10-3) - Goals: Wyatt Davis, Alex Sharritis. Assists: Rhenn Armey, Bryce Recker. Shots: 10. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 6. Corner kicks: 3.

Ottawa Hills (7-3) — Goals: Adam Ayad, Jack Silk, Carson Mackey. Assists: Walker Kight 2. Shots: 9. Saves: Truman Talbott 8.

Load comments