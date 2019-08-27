ADA — The host Bulldogs of Ada defeated visiting Paulding 7-2 in NWC action.

Alejandro Hernandez and Kolya Paschall netted the lone goals for the Panthers, which slipped to 0-4 on the year.

Over the weekend, Archbold earned its first win of the season with a 2-0 win against Pettisville. The defending D-III state champs won thanks to a pair of Elijah Zimmerman goals, both of which were assisted by Trey Theobald.

Ada 7, Paulding 2

Ada (2-2-1, 2-0 NWC) — No statistics.

Paulding (0-4, 0-1 NWC) — Goals: Alejandro Hernandez, Kolya Paschall.

Celina 9, Miller City 0

Celina (3-1) — Goals: Nathan Wilson 3, Josh Kuehne 2, Caden Highley, Reeves Black, Cale Schitmeyer, Jaden Jones. Shots: 24. Saves: Dalton Leiss 2.

Miller City — Shots: 2. Saves: Joe Deitering 11.

Wauseon 8, Waite 0

Wauseon (2-0-2) — Goals: Eli Delgado 3, Brandon Martinez, Chase Soltis, Zander Kesler, Jameson Gray, Easton Delgado.

Toledo Waite — No statistics.

Saturday

Archbold 2, Pettisville 0

Pettisville (0-2-1) — Shots: 3. Saves: Brayden Barrett 5.

Archbold (1-1) — Goals: Elijah Zimmerman 2. Assists: Trey Theobald 2. Shots: 7. Saves: Noah Cheney 3.

