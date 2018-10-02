OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf came up short of a Western Buckeye League upset, falling 2-0 to league unbeaten and eighth-ranked Kenton on Monday, 2-0.
Landon Bartlett scored both goals in the victory for the Wildcats, which out-shot O-G, 15-7.
Ottawa-Glandorf 0, Kenton 2
Ottawa-Glandorf (9-2-1, 4-2) — Shots: 7. Saves Ethan Alt 10.
Kenton (10-0-1, 4-0-1) — Goals: Landon Barlett 2. Shots: 15. Saves: Luke Woodruff 4.
