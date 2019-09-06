NAPOLEON — Devin Boettner scored a pair of first half goals for Napoleon as the Wildcats downed Liberty Center 2-1 in boys soccer.

Cole Roth scored the lone goal for the Tigers.

Napoleon 2, Liberty Center 1

Napoleon (3-2) — Goals: Devin Boettner 2.

Liberty Center (2-2) — Goal: Cole Roth.

Continental 5, Fort Jennings 1

Continental (4-0, 2-0 PCL) — Goals: Noah Becher 2, Andrew Hoeffel, Alex Sharrits, Trevor Brecht. Assists: Luke Recker, Elijah Mayes, Rhen Armey. Shots: 11. Saves: Cody Auch 1.

Fort Jennings (0-6, 0-2 PCL) — Goal: Trent Siefker. Assist: Eric Wieging. Shots: 2. Saves: John Grote 6.

Van Buren 5, Miller City 1

Van Buren (4-0-1) — Goals: Nick McKracken, Jonah Frederick, Hunter Stone 2, Brady Losiewicz. Shots: 24. Saves: Jackson Gregory 0.

Miller City (1-5-1) — Goal: Ezra Deitering. Shots: 2. Saves: Joseph Dettering 11.

Springfield 2, Archbold 1

Archbold (2-2-1) — Goal: Elijah Zimmerman.

Springfield (2-3-1) — Goals: Trevor Tabb, Tyler Kelly. Assist: Trevor Tabb.

Wauseon 0, Pettisville 0

Wauseon (2-0-3) - No stats.

Pettisville (1-2-2) - No stats.

Load comments