LIMA — The visiting Wildcats of Miller City blanked host Lima Temple Christian 2-0 to get Kevin Deitering's first win as head coach on Friday.

Mason Rieman scored both goals to power MC past the Pioneers.

At Lima Temple Christian

Miller City 2, Lima Temple Christian 0

Miller City (1-0) - Goals: Mason Rieman 2. Assists: Danielle Siebeneck. Shots: 13. Saves: J. Deitering 9.

Lima Temple Christian (0-1) - No statistics.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 2, Rossford 2

Rossford (0-0-1) - No statistics.

Wauseon (0-0-1) - Goals: Chase Soltis, Jacob Hageman.

Load comments