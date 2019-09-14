FORT JENNINGS — Four different players tallied goals for Miller City, in a 4-0 win over Fort Jennings.
Nick Gable, Nathan DeMuth and Dan Siebeneck each had a goal and an assist, while Ezra Deitering also scored a goal.
Joseph Deitering collected six saves for Miller City, to preserve the shutout.
Miller City 4, Fort Jennings 0
Miller City (2-6-1, 1-2 PCL) — Goals: Nick Gable, Nathan DeMuth, Dan Siebeneck, Ezra Deitering. Assists: Nick Gable, Nathan DeMuth, Dan Siebeneck. Saves: Joseph Deitering.
Fort Jennings (0-8, 0-2 PCL) — No statistics.
