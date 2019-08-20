MILLER CITY — Miller City battled to a 3-3 tie against Ada in its second game of the young season on Monday.
Mason Riemen netted a pair of goals for the Wildcats while Joe Deitering recorded eight saves in goal.
Miller City 3, Ada 3
Ada (0-1) - Goals: Jacob Poling 2, Ian Dellifield. Shots: 15. Saves: Grant Preston 5.
Miller City (1-0-1) — Goals: Mason Rieman 2, Ezra Deitering. Shots: 12. Save: Joe Deitering 8.
Saturday
Bluffton 5, Pettisville 0
Bluffton (1-0) — No statistics.
Pettisville (0-1) — No statistics.
Friday
Ottawa Hills 5, Archbold 0
Archbold (0-1) — Shots: 1. Saves: Noah Cheney 12.
Ottawa Hills (1-0) — Goals: Drew Hoffman 3, Walker Knight, Adam Ayad Assists: John Knight 3, Iggy Garcia-Matta. Shots: 17. Saves: Graham Tunis 1.
Delta 4, Emmanuel Christian 2
Delta (1-0) — Goals: Antonio Serna, Simon Munger, Adam Mathews Jr., Guillermo Asensio. Assists: Adam Mathews Jr., Bryce Gillen, Joe Durfey, Todd Sackschewsky.
Emmanuel Christian (0-1) — No statistics.
