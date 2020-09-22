PETTISVILLE — Zakkai Kaufmann had a had trick for Pettisville as the Blackbirds beat invading Swanton 5-3 in non-league boys soccer on Monday.

Kaufmann got the Blackbirds on the scoreboard in the third minute of the game.

At Pettisville

Pettisville 5, Swanton 3

Pettisville (4-3) – Goals: Zakkai Kaufmann 3, Blake Eyer 2. Assists: Quinn Wyse 2.

Swanton (3-6-1) – no statistics.

At Delta

Delta 6, Woodmore 1

Delta (4-3-1) – Goals: Nolan Risner 2, Max York, Adam Matthews Jr., Shane Kruger, Bryce Gillen. Assists: Simon Munger, Shane Kruger, Todd Sackschewsky, Jude Gibbons, Mike Eckenrode.

Woodmore (2-5-2) — Goal: Luke Morris.

Load comments