PETTISVILLE — Zakkai Kaufmann had a had trick for Pettisville as the Blackbirds beat invading Swanton 5-3 in non-league boys soccer on Monday.
Kaufmann got the Blackbirds on the scoreboard in the third minute of the game.
At Pettisville
Pettisville 5, Swanton 3
Pettisville (4-3) – Goals: Zakkai Kaufmann 3, Blake Eyer 2. Assists: Quinn Wyse 2.
Swanton (3-6-1) – no statistics.
At Delta
Delta 6, Woodmore 1
Delta (4-3-1) – Goals: Nolan Risner 2, Max York, Adam Matthews Jr., Shane Kruger, Bryce Gillen. Assists: Simon Munger, Shane Kruger, Todd Sackschewsky, Jude Gibbons, Mike Eckenrode.
Woodmore (2-5-2) — Goal: Luke Morris.
