KALIDA — Led by a hat trick from Gabe Hovest, Kalida overwhelmed Spencerville 7-0 to claim a Division III sectional championship on Saturday.
Zach von der Embse, Aden Fersch, Colin Erhart and Mason Kerner also found the net for the 12-4-1 Wildcats, which will take on either Lima Central Catholic or Lima Temple Christian as district hosts on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Division III Districts
Kalida 7, Spencerville 0
Spencerville (4-10) - No statistics.
Kalida (12-4-1) - Goals: Gabe Hovest 3, Zach von der Embse, Aden Fersch, Colin Erhart, Mason Kerner.
Continental 2, Allen East 0
Allen East (6-7-1) - Shots: 1. Saves: Eneko Iribarren. Corners: 1.
Continental (11-5-1) - Goals: Trevor Brecht, Wyatt Davis. Assists: Rhenn Armey. Shots: 17. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1. Corners: 3.
Archbold 5, Genoa 0
Genoa (10-5-3) - Shots: 3. Saves: Tyler Welsh 4.
Archbold (12-4-1) - Goals: Trey Theobald 2, Ethan Hagans, Elijah Zimmerman, Own goal. Assists: Elijah Zimmerman, Chase Kohler, Krayton Kern, Trey Theobald. Shots: 9. Saves: Noah Cheney 3.
Swanton 4, Delta 2
Delta (4-8-2) - No statistics.
Swanton (11-5-1) - No statistics.
Ottoville 4, Miller City 1
Miller City (6-11-1) - No statistics.
Ottoville (15-1-1) - No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.