KALIDA — Led by a hat trick from Gabe Hovest, Kalida overwhelmed Spencerville 7-0 to claim a Division III sectional championship on Saturday.

Zach von der Embse, Aden Fersch, Colin Erhart and Mason Kerner also found the net for the 12-4-1 Wildcats, which will take on either Lima Central Catholic or Lima Temple Christian as district hosts on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Division III Districts

Kalida 7, Spencerville 0

Spencerville (4-10) - No statistics.

Kalida (12-4-1) - Goals: Gabe Hovest 3, Zach von der Embse, Aden Fersch, Colin Erhart, Mason Kerner.

Continental 2, Allen East 0

Allen East (6-7-1) - Shots: 1. Saves: Eneko Iribarren. Corners: 1.

Continental (11-5-1) - Goals: Trevor Brecht, Wyatt Davis. Assists: Rhenn Armey. Shots: 17. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1. Corners: 3.

Archbold 5, Genoa 0

Genoa (10-5-3) - Shots: 3. Saves: Tyler Welsh 4.

Archbold (12-4-1) - Goals: Trey Theobald 2, Ethan Hagans, Elijah Zimmerman, Own goal. Assists: Elijah Zimmerman, Chase Kohler, Krayton Kern, Trey Theobald. Shots: 9. Saves: Noah Cheney 3.

Swanton 4, Delta 2

Delta (4-8-2) - No statistics.

Swanton (11-5-1) - No statistics.

Ottoville 4, Miller City 1

Miller City (6-11-1) - No statistics.

Ottoville (15-1-1) - No statistics.

